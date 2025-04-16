Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Carolina Hurricanes

It’s hard to believe but the Ottawa Senators play their final game of the regular season tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Fan Appreciation_FY25_1920x1080_April_17_Eng DOOH
By Sydney D'Amico
Digital Editorial Coordinator

It’s hard to believe but the Ottawa Senators play their final game of the regular season tomorrow at 7:00 p.m. ET. Coming to town are the Carolina Hurricanes, with tickets available HERE for purchase.

The Senators close out their Fan Appreciation Week at tomorrow night’s game, with fans encouraged to arrive early to enjoy the Canadian Tire Centre Plaza. The plaza will be bustling with music, food and beverage offers, activities and more.

Throughout the night, fans will enjoy surprises and delights as the Senators show their gratitude to the best fans in the league.

On the ice, the Senators close out the regular season against the Carolina Hurricanes. The two teams have met twice earlier this season, winning a game each.

Don’t miss out on the last regular season game of the season. Get your tickets to tomorrow’s game HERE!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Battle of Ontario: Sens Set to Face Maple Leafs in Round One

Blackhawks sneak past Senators in OT

Brady Tkachuk Nominated for King Clancy Memorial Trophy

Preview: Blackhawks at Senators, April 15, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Chicago Blackhawks

Senators Win Second Straight with Overtime Victory Over Flyers

Preview: Flyers at Senators, April 13, 2025

Sens Set-up: Fan Appreciation vs Philadelphia Flyers

Senators Crush Canadiens

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Sens Set-up: Rivalry Match vs Montreal Canadiens

Ottawa Senators Playoff Update

David Perron Nominated for Bill Masterton Trophy

Senators Clinch Playoff Spot

Senators Unable to Secure Fourth-Straight Win

Senators Say Thanks with Fan Appreciation Week

Playoff Clinching Scenarios for the Senators on April 8

Senators to Host Trade Fest Presented by Upper Deck