Sens Set-up: Division Rivalry vs Montreal Canadiens

The Ottawa Senators are back on the ice tomorrow night for the first time in two weeks when they take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 p.m. ET.

ott v mtl setup
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are back on the ice tomorrow night for the first time in two weeks when they take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 p.m. ET. Limited tickets remain — grab yours HERE while you still can!

Tomorrow night’s tilt will mark the second of four games between the division rivals this season. It will be the first game back from the 4-Nations break for both teams, who are both seeking to snap a three-game losing skid. Of course, only one team can get back in the win column.

Fans attending tomorrow night’s game can celebrate the Senators’ recent announcement of the return of the Hamburglar by grabbing a Brady Burger from Legacy Social Lounge at Canadian Tire Centre.

Don’t miss out on the excitement! Grab your tickets HERE while they last!

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Recapping the Senators at 4-Nations Face-Off

Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Hamburglar Returns

Senators First Blood Program Calls for Fan Support

Two Senators named to 2025 4 Nations Face-Off rosters

Panthers Top Senators

Preview: Senators at Panthers, February 8, 2025

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Drop Second to Lightning

Senators to host The Tragically Hip Night on Wednesday, Feb. 26

Preview: Senators at Lightning, February 6, 2025

Senators Fall 4-3 to Lightning

Preview: Senators at Lightning, February 4, 2025

Senators Continue Hot Streak with 5-2 Victory Over Predators

Jake Sanderson Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Senators Dominate Wild 6-0

Brady Tkachuk records 100th career multi-point game

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of January