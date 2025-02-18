The Hamburglar Returns

Get your appetites ready for another reunion, Sens fans. First up was pizza when the Pizza Line came to town. Next on the menu is burgers. On Saturday, March 1, Andrew Hammond will return to Canadian Tire Centre when the Senators take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET.
The legendary ‘Hamburglar run' began 10 years ago today, with the Senators sitting 10 points outside of a playoff spot with 27 games remaining in the season. Hammond’s first start, the first of his career, came against the Montreal Canadiens on February 18, 2015. Facing 44 shots, Hammond made 42 saves to help secure a 4-2 victory for the Senators.