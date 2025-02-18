The Hamburglar Returns

On Saturday, March 1, Andrew Hammond will make his return to Canadian Tire Centre when the Senators take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET.

Get your appetites ready for another reunion, Sens fans. First up was pizza when the Pizza Line came to town. Next on the menu is burgers. On Saturday, March 1, Andrew Hammond will return to Canadian Tire Centre when the Senators take on the San Jose Sharks at 7:00 p.m. ET.

The legendary ‘Hamburglar run' began 10 years ago today, with the Senators sitting 10 points outside of a playoff spot with 27 games remaining in the season. Hammond’s first start, the first of his career, came against the Montreal Canadiens on February 18, 2015. Facing 44 shots, Hammond made 42 saves to help secure a 4-2 victory for the Senators.

Game-by-game log

Opponent
Date
Saves
SV%
Result
Montreal Canadiens
February 18, 2015
42
.955%
W
Florida Panthers
February 21, 2015
21
.955%
W
Anaheim Ducks
February 25, 2015
25
1.000%
W
Los Angeles Kings
February 26, 2015
35
1.000%
W
San Jose Sharks
February 28, 2015
28
.933%
W
Minnesota Wild
March 3, 2015
36
.947%
SOL
Winnipeg Jets
March 4, 2015
35
.972%
W
Buffalo Sabres
March 6, 2015
24
.923%
W
Montreal Canadiens
March 12, 2015
27
.931%
W
New York Islanders
March 13, 2015
34
.971%
W
Philadelphia Flyers
March 15, 2015
27
.964%
W
Carolina Hurricanes
March 17, 2015
35
.972%
W
Boston Bruins
March 19, 2015
31
.886%
W
Toronto Maple Leafs
March 21, 2015
22
.880%
W
San Jose Sharks
March 23, 2015
29
.935%
W
New York Rangers
March 26, 2015
17
.773%
L
Detroit Red Wings
March 31, 2015
16
.941%
W
Tampa Bay Lightning
April 2, 2015
28
.966%
W
Washington Capitals
April 4, 2015
29
.906%
W
Toronto Maple Leafs
April 5, 2015
36
.947%
SOL
Pittsburgh Penguins
April 7, 2015
25
.893%
W
New York Rangers
April 9, 2015
26
1.000%
W
Philadelphia Flyers
April 11, 2015
34
.971%
W

Hammond recorded his first career shutout just two games later in a 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on February 25, 2015. The very next day, Hammond picked up his second shutout when he made 35 saves en route to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

The NHL named Hammond its first star for the month of March, following a 10-1-1 performance with a .930% save percentage and a 2.09 goals against average. By the end of the regular season, Hammond had recorded a 20-1-2 record with a .941% save percentage and a 1.79 goals against average.

Originally 10 points out, the Senators found themselves in a wild card position with 99 points when the regular season came to a close. Nicknamed The Hamburglar for the way he stole games, Senators fans quickly came to embrace the goaltender and celebrated his success by throwing hamburgers onto the ice after wins.

On December 19, 2022, Hammond announced his retirement from the NHL after a career that saw him play in 67 games split between the Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils. The Senators have yet to see anything quite like the Hamburglar run since.

