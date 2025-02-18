The Hamburglar Returns

Hammond recorded his first career shutout just two games later in a 3-0 victory over the Anaheim Ducks on February 25, 2015. The very next day, Hammond picked up his second shutout when he made 35 saves en route to a 1-0 victory over the Los Angeles Kings.

The NHL named Hammond its first star for the month of March, following a 10-1-1 performance with a .930% save percentage and a 2.09 goals against average. By the end of the regular season, Hammond had recorded a 20-1-2 record with a .941% save percentage and a 1.79 goals against average.

Originally 10 points out, the Senators found themselves in a wild card position with 99 points when the regular season came to a close. Nicknamed The Hamburglar for the way he stole games, Senators fans quickly came to embrace the goaltender and celebrated his success by throwing hamburgers onto the ice after wins.

On December 19, 2022, Hammond announced his retirement from the NHL after a career that saw him play in 67 games split between the Senators, Colorado Avalanche, Montreal Canadiens and New Jersey Devils. The Senators have yet to see anything quite like the Hamburglar run since.

