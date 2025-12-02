Perron set to play 1200th career game as Sens finish road trip in Montreal

Winger is four points shy of 800 for his career

McDonalds

© Minas Panagiotakis/Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

In 2007, David Perron broke into the league on a St. Louis Blues team where he counted Keith Tkachuk as a teammate.

18 years later, Perron is set to play his 1200th with Tkachuk’s son Brady — though that number would be much higher if you count the games of mini sticks that Perron and the younger Tkachuk played all those years ago.

Making tonight’s milestone even more special for the winger is that he will play it in Montreal, just under two hours from where he grew up in Sherbrooke.

“You know, you just don’t think. You keep playing and playing, trying to stay alive, and next thing you know you get to a milestone and once you hit one, you start looking at the next one,” said Perron on Tuesday morning.

“So, I think especially the way the year went last year, with the injuries and all that, I was looking forward to this one a little bit more now, and it’s nice.”

Drafted 26th overall in 2006, Perron overcame long odds to start playing in the NHL immediately. Now on his seventh team, he’s still a very useful veteran player at 37.

“I mean, I don’t know if there’s one thing you can just put your finger on,” said Travis Green.

“But obviously being a veteran guy, [he’s] seen a lot, won [a Stanley Cup with St. Louis in 2019], he’s a good voice in the room, he’s a good player, always nice to see a player hit a milestone like that, that’s a lot of games. It says a lot about him.”

Perron’s versatility makes him an effective scorer (he’s scored 20 goals in a season seven times) and passer (he’s also racked up 30 assists seven times).

His most memorable assist this season may have come earlier this month, with the Sens and Mammoth tied at one in the second period of a game at Canadian Tire Centre.

Perron found a wide-open Jordan Spence calling for a one-timer which served as Spence’s first of the season, and first with the Senators.

The only player on the ice happier than Spence was Perron. “Me and “D.P.” made eye contact there, and I knew he was going to pass it to me,” said Spence.

“It’s been unreal playing with him, obviously he won a Stanley Cup in St. Louis, and he’s had one heck of a career. When he comes into the room, he’s always in a good mood. He loves to talk with the boys, he’s always positive, so it’s always fun to be around him. Especially at his age, just how energetic he is, it affects the whole team. He brings a really good vibe, and he’s a good hockey player as well… I’m really happy for him.”

David Perron will play in his 1200th game tonight in Montreal.

The Faceoff

Linus Ullmark will start in goal against Montreal.

Ottawa lost 4-3 in overtime in the first meeting of the season between the two teams. Tuesday is the second of four matchups and the last in Montreal.

Drake Batherson has scored a goal in three straight games against Montreal — Nov. 1, 2025, March 18, 2025, and Apr. 11, 2025. If Batherson can score on Tuesday night at the Bell Centre, he will become just the fourth Ottawa player to have a four-game goal streak against the Canadiens.

McDonald's Game Day Offer

McDonald's is ready for game days this season by offering a $4+tax BIG MAC ®️ every Sens Game Day! Only with the McDonald's App!

Loose Pucks

Travis Green wouldn’t commit to any lineup changes, saying that he would decide after warmups who would dress.

Hayden Hodgson was loaned to Belleville on Tuesday afternoon. Hodgson played eight games with the Sens, racking up 21 hits.

Tuesday’s game against Montreal will mark Ottawa’s first December contest of the 2025-26 season. Dating back to December 1, 2024, the Senators have the third-best record of any team in the Eastern Conference in that span (.619, behind Tampa Bay and Washington).

Jake Sanderson is riding a three-game point streak in which he has collected two goals and three assists for five points. Sanderson is one of only six NHL defencemen who has collected 20 points and is averaging more than 24 minutes of ice time per night so far in the 2025-26 season.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

V13-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_Cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Standard Banner OMDP_V1

News Feed

Johnston scores hat trick, Stars ease past Senators

Senators look to bounce back after ‘uncharacteristic’ loss

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Ottawa

Tkachuk set for hometown return as Senators clash with Blues

Halliday loaned to Belleville

Tkachuk focused on injecting energy to Sens lineup in return from injury 

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Senators roll into Vegas as road trip continues

Help build Toy Mountain at Country Night — and score your Sens cowboy hat!

‘Play every shift like it’s my last’: Inside Hodgson’s winding climb to the NHL

Getting closer to the dream, one skate stroke at a time

Clarke breaks tie in 3rd, Kings edge Senators to end 3-game slide

Senators set for rematch with Kings

Stutzle breaks tie in 3rd, Senators edge Sharks

Zetterlund returns to San Jose for first time since deadline deal

Thomson returns to Belleville

The quiet confidence of Drake Batherson

Meet the Hero’s Ridge honourees for October and November