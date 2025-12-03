Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

The Ottawa captain made it 5-2 at 12:43 of the third period with a snap shot past Sam Montembeault for his first goal in three games after missing 20 games with a broken right thumb.

Tkachuk also had an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for Ottawa (13-9-4), which had lost consecutive games, and three of four. Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, Cole Caufield had two assists, and Montembeault made 23 saves for Montreal (13-9-3), which lost 7-2 at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday to end a three-game winning streak.

Juraj Slafkovsky gave Montreal a 1-0 lead on a power play at 3:37 of the first period. He drove to the right edge of the crease to put Caufield’s pass across the goalmouth inside the right post.

Zetterlund tied it 1-1 at 4:01 when he scored on a slap shot from the point 24 seconds after Slafkovsky scored.

Artem Zub put Ottawa up 2-1 at 16:53 with a snap shot from in close.

Jake Sanderson made it 3-1 at 5:40 of the second period. The Senators defenseman drove along the goal line from the left side and scored on a backhand inside the far post.

Drake Batherson pushed it to 4-1 at 6:58 when he curled the puck around Montembeault’s pad for Ottawa’s fourth straight goal.

Suzuki cut it to 4-2 at 8:50 with Montreal’s second power-play goal when he snapped a shot over Ullmark from low in the left face-off circle.

Senators forward David Perron had an assist on the goal in his 1,200th NHL game.