Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

Zetterlund has 2 points for Ottawa, which scores four straight

Senators at Canadiens | Recap

By Sean Farrell
NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored his first goal of the season, and the Ottawa Senators scored four straight goals in a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

The Ottawa captain made it 5-2 at 12:43 of the third period with a snap shot past Sam Montembeault for his first goal in three games after missing 20 games with a broken right thumb.

Tkachuk also had an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for Ottawa (13-9-4), which had lost consecutive games, and three of four. Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, Cole Caufield had two assists, and Montembeault made 23 saves for Montreal (13-9-3), which lost 7-2 at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday to end a three-game winning streak.

Juraj Slafkovsky gave Montreal a 1-0 lead on a power play at 3:37 of the first period. He drove to the right edge of the crease to put Caufield’s pass across the goalmouth inside the right post.

Zetterlund tied it 1-1 at 4:01 when he scored on a slap shot from the point 24 seconds after Slafkovsky scored.

Artem Zub put Ottawa up 2-1 at 16:53 with a snap shot from in close.

Jake Sanderson made it 3-1 at 5:40 of the second period. The Senators defenseman drove along the goal line from the left side and scored on a backhand inside the far post.

Drake Batherson pushed it to 4-1 at 6:58 when he curled the puck around Montembeault’s pad for Ottawa’s fourth straight goal.

Suzuki cut it to 4-2 at 8:50 with Montreal’s second power-play goal when he snapped a shot over Ullmark from low in the left face-off circle.

Senators forward David Perron had an assist on the goal in his 1,200th NHL game.

chuk scores 1st goal, Senators top Canadiens

Storyhed: Tkachuk scores 1st goal of season, Senators defeat Canadiens

Subhed: Zetterlund has 2 points for Ottawa, which scores four straight

Sean Farrell

NHL.com Independent Correspondent

MONTREAL -- Brady Tkachuk scored his first goal of the season, and the Ottawa Senators scored four straight goals in a 5-2 win against the Montreal Canadiens at Bell Centre on Tuesday.

The Ottawa captain made it 5-2 at 12:43 of the third period with a snap shot past Sam Montembeault for his first goal in three games after missing 20 games with a broken right thumb.

Tkachuk also had an assist, and Fabian Zetterlund had a goal and an assist for Ottawa (13-9-4), which had lost consecutive games, and three of four. Linus Ullmark made 19 saves.

Nick Suzuki had a goal and an assist, Cole Caufield had two assists, and Montembeault made 23 saves for Montreal (13-9-3), which lost 7-2 at the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday to end a three-game winning streak.

Juraj Slafkovsky gave Montreal a 1-0 lead on a power play at 3:37 of the first period. He drove to the right edge of the crease to put Caufield’s pass across the goalmouth inside the right post.

Zetterlund tied it 1-1 at 4:01 when he scored on a slap shot from the point 24 seconds after Slafkovsky scored.

Artem Zub put Ottawa up 2-1 at 16:53 with a snap shot from in close.

Jake Sanderson made it 3-1 at 5:40 of the second period. The Senators defenseman drove along the goal line from the left side and scored on a backhand inside the far post.

Drake Batherson pushed it to 4-1 at 6:58 when he curled the puck around Montembeault’s pad for Ottawa’s fourth straight goal.

Suzuki cut it to 4-2 at 8:50 with Montreal’s second power-play goal when he snapped a shot over Ullmark from low in the left face-off circle.

Senators forward David Perron had an assist on the goal in his 1,200th NHL game.

News Feed

Perron set to play 1200th career game as Sens finish road trip in Montreal

Johnston scores hat trick, Stars ease past Senators

Senators look to bounce back after ‘uncharacteristic’ loss

Blues score 3 in 3rd period to rally past Ottawa

Tkachuk set for hometown return as Senators clash with Blues

Halliday loaned to Belleville

Tkachuk focused on injecting energy to Sens lineup in return from injury 

Senators recover, defeat Golden Knights in shootout

Senators roll into Vegas as road trip continues

Help build Toy Mountain at Country Night — and score your Sens cowboy hat!

‘Play every shift like it’s my last’: Inside Hodgson’s winding climb to the NHL

Getting closer to the dream, one skate stroke at a time

Clarke breaks tie in 3rd, Kings edge Senators to end 3-game slide

Senators set for rematch with Kings

Stutzle breaks tie in 3rd, Senators edge Sharks

Zetterlund returns to San Jose for first time since deadline deal

Thomson returns to Belleville

The quiet confidence of Drake Batherson