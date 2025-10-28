Sens look to continue winning ways in Chicago

The Senators didn’t have any time to bask in a 7-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night, as they flew to Chicago soon after the final buzzer to prepare for an 8:45 p.m. meeting with the Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The Senators made it three wins in a row against the Bruins, and two games in a row with seven goals — for just the second time in franchise history.

A second-intermission tape job by Tim Stützle helped the German heat up for two goals in the third period, while linemate Drake Batherson added two of his own in the beatdown.

The Sens scored on four of five power plays against the Bruins after converting on three of four against Washington on Saturday night, when they also scored seven total. The Senators rank first in the NHL with a 35.1 per cent power play.

With the win, the Sens improved to 5-4-1, their best 10-game start since 2017–18. “It’s huge,” said Batherson, the second-longest tenured Sen.

“Obviously, we didn’t start the season the way we wanted to, but to turn it around in the last week or so, getting the wins we have gotten, and then hopefully dig in [Tuesday] and get another one and come back home and reset for Thursday, it’s huge.”