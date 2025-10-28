Sens look to continue winning ways in Chicago

Senators enter second night of back-to-back on three-game win streak

By Andrew Wilimek
The Senators didn’t have any time to bask in a 7-2 win over the Boston Bruins on Monday night, as they flew to Chicago soon after the final buzzer to prepare for an 8:45 p.m. meeting with the Blackhawks on Tuesday night.

The Senators made it three wins in a row against the Bruins, and two games in a row with seven goals — for just the second time in franchise history.

A second-intermission tape job by Tim Stützle helped the German heat up for two goals in the third period, while linemate Drake Batherson added two of his own in the beatdown.

The Sens scored on four of five power plays against the Bruins after converting on three of four against Washington on Saturday night, when they also scored seven total. The Senators rank first in the NHL with a 35.1 per cent power play.

With the win, the Sens improved to 5-4-1, their best 10-game start since 2017–18. “It’s huge,” said Batherson, the second-longest tenured Sen.

“Obviously, we didn’t start the season the way we wanted to, but to turn it around in the last week or so, getting the wins we have gotten, and then hopefully dig in [Tuesday] and get another one and come back home and reset for Thursday, it’s huge.”

Linus Ullmark is expected to play his 300th NHL game tonight against the Blackhawks.

Loose Pucks

Hunter Shepard, recalled from Belleville to back up Leevi Meriläinen on Monday night to give Linus Ullmark a rest day, was loaned back to Belleville on Tuesday morning.

Ullmark is expected to start on Tuesday, which would be the 300th NHL game of the Swede’s career. In his career, Ullmark is 3-1-0 in four starts against the Blackhawks, with a goals-against average of 2.48 and save percentage of .889 in four starts dating back to 2022.

All 32 teams are in action Tuesday night with staggered start times as part of the NHL Frozen Frenzy.

The Faceoff

The Senators split two meetings with Chicago last season, winning 4-3 on the road on March 5 and losing 4-3 at home on April 15. Drake Batherson scored a goal and added two assists in those games.

The Blackhawks have started the season 4-3-2, and are coming off a loss to Los Angeles which broke a five-game point streak (four wins, one overtime loss).

