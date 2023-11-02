Senators Community Foundation team up with Support our Troops to make a difference on Canadian Armed Forces Night

The Ottawa Senator’s annual Canadian Armed Forces Night is an opportunity for the community to come together to support military members and their families.

This year’s 20th annual Canadian Armed Forces Night takes place on Nov. 2, 2023 and the Senators Community Foundation will be shining a spotlight on the important work of Support Our Troops.

Support Our Troops is the official charitable cause of the Canadian Armed Forces and has been at the forefront of aiding military members and their families who often face unique challenges stemming from military service.

One significant challenge military families often face is frequent relocations, which, while offering a fresh start, can also be a source of considerable stress. Support Our Troops provides essential assistance to help these families by providing greater access to healthcare, education and opportunities for children to thrive. Additionally, the organization’s emergency financial assistance programs offer vital support to individuals and families in need. For example, this program has helped military families navigating the financial realities of raising children with special needs.

The Senators Community Foundation anticipates our Canadian Armed Forces Night to raise more than $25,000 to help families in our community.

We hope you can join us on this special night and help the Senators make a positive difference in the lives of members of the Canadian Armed Forces.