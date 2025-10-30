Senators welcome slumping Flames

The Ottawa Senators will get a chance to rebound from Tuesday’s 7-3 loss in Chicago on Thursday night when the 2-8-1 Calgary Flames come to town.

Before the loss to the Blackhawks, Ottawa had won three straight. The Sens will draw on reinforcements to the lineup — in the form of Kurtis MacDermid and Jordan Spence — in an effort to get back to their winning ways.

“I’m always going to try and bring the offensive game, but I just want to be solid defensively,” said Spence when asked what he’s looking to bring back to the lineup after spending five games out of it.

“Just make the simple play, give the puck to the forwards as fast as possible, and obviously if I’m in the offensive zone, I’ll try to take the opportunity and try to score or make plays, that’s what I’m going to try and bring tonight.”

The Flames are a team that Spence is familiar with, with his former Los Angeles Kings being divisional rivals with Calgary. “They’re going to be hungry to win a game,” said Spence.

Those who spoke after practice Thursday morning all touched on a similar sentiment of an opponent looking to make up for a slow start.

“I don’t think their game totally reflects how they’re playing,” said Travis Green. “I’m expecting a very hard game tonight, a team that’s going to play with a lot of desperation. I think they do, in general. I think they’re a hard-working team, a close group. We’re going to have to be ready to play tonight.”

“They had a tight one the other night against Toronto, so we expect a good one tonight,” said Drake Batherson, who echoed Green’s view of the Flames being a hard-working team.

Jordan Spence speaks with the media ahead of the Senators game against the Calgary Flames.

Batherson talks milestones

After breaking into the league in 2018–19, Batherson will play in his 400th game Thursday. “It’s obviously cool, anytime you hit a milestone like that,” said Batherson after practice on Thursday morning.

“I remember hitting my 100th, I thought that was awesome, I guess time just kind of flies by, and here we are, but it’s pretty special,” added Batherson, who has scored four goals and eight assists in his first eight games of the season and sits tied for the team’s scoring lead.

“As a young kid, you grow up, you just want to play one game and then time goes on and you end up playing a lot more than you thought you were going to play. For me, it’s just a joy to be in the league. Whether you play 10 games in the league or 1,000, it’s a special place to be.”

Loose Pucks

Batherson is one of three Sens who enter Thursday’s game on a heater. The right-winger has scored all four of his goals on the season through the last three games and has added four assists during that time.

Tim Stützle has scored three goals and racked up four assists of his own centering Batherson, as the first line has gelled with the addition of Nick Cousins on the left flank.

Jake Sanderson scored his second goal of the season on Tuesday, and is also riding a three-game point streak after collecting three assists against Boston on Monday an done against Washington on Saturday.

Linus Ullmark will start Thursday. The Swede is 5-1-2 in eight starts against the Flames, with a .926 save percentage and 2.58 goals-against.

In the other net, Devin Cooley will make his second start of the season. Cooley won the Flames' backup job out of training camp and holds a .925 save percentage and 2.29 goals-against average through one start and one appearance and relief this year.

The Faceoff

The Senators have posted a 10-5-0 record in their last 15 meetings with the Flames. Ottawa swept last season’s two-game series, earning a 4–3 win on Nov. 25 and a 3–2 victory on Dec.19.

The Senators had not swept the Flames since the 2015-16 season. The Senators' last three-game winning streak against the Flames came between March 22 and April 19, 2021, during the COVID-19-shortened season.

Tim Stützle posted an assist in each game, and Linus Ullmark earned an overtime victory during the second after stopping 30-of-32 shots.

The Sens have won three straight games at home against the Flames. Their last loss on home ice against Calgary came on Nov. 14, 2021.

Jackson Starr sets up the Senators Halloween match against the Calgary Flames at CTC.

Watch and Listen

Watch (Senators viewing region): TSN 5, RDS

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators & @SenateursLNH

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators & SenateursLNH

