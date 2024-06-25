Senators sign forward Wyatt Bongiovanni to one-year, two-way contract extension

OTTAWA – Ottawa Senators president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios announced today that the team has signed forward Wyatt Bongiovanni to a one-year, two-way contract extension. The contract carries a value of $775,000 in the National Hockey League and $92,500 in the American Hockey League.

A native of Birmingham, Mich., Bongiovanni, 24, appeared in 48 games during his third professional season in 2023-24 while splitting playing time between the AHL’s Manitoba Moose and the Belleville Senators registering 25 points (16 goals, nine assists) and 30 penalty minutes. Six of his 16 goals were power-play markers while his plus-eight plus/minus rating over 14 contests with Belleville ranked fifth among B-Sens. He also tied for fifth among Belleville players with four post-season points (one goal, three assists) while skating in each of the team’s seven Calder Cup playoff contests.

“Wyatt proved to be a very effective player for the organization while in Belleville,” said Staios. “He’s a skilled offensive player who was routinely able to produce points after being acquired late last season. He’s also become an asset on the power play.”

Undrafted, Bongiovanni has skated in 107 career AHL games with Manitoba and Belleville recording 43 points (29 goals, 14 assists) and 62 penalty minutes. He has also contributed seven points (three goals, four assists) over 12 career Calder Cup playoff games.

