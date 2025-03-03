Senators Host Fullscript Senators Black, Red & Gold Gala Presented by Bell

The Ottawa Senators hosted their Fullscript Senators Black, Red & Gold Gala presented by Bell on Thursday, February 27.

By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator
20250227 AR 035
20250227 AR 015
20250227 AR 006
20250227 AR 010
20250227 AR 017
20250227 AR 028
20250227 AR 032
20250227 AR 039
20250227 AR 051
20250227 AR 062
20250227 AR 027
20250227 AR 069
/

Ottawa Senators Gala | 02.27.25

The Ottawa Senators hosted their Fullscript Senators Black, Red & Gold Gala presented by Bell on Thursday, February 27. It was a successful night that saw more than $780,000 raised to support children and youth in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

The Senators Community Foundation will be putting the funds raised towards a number of causes, including healthcare for kids at CHEO, Roger Neilson Children’s Hospice, Ronald McDonald House, feeding kids in schools and food banks, mental health resources for youth, and helping children access sports.

The Fullscript Senators Black, Red & Gold Gala presented by Bell was a magical night filled with great memories, food, and generosity. In attendance were Senators players, staff, and owners there to show their support for a good cause.

Also in attendance at this year’s gala was Samantha Woj, the Canadian visual artist who has been creating this season’s limited edition Throwback Thursday posters. Throughout the evening, Woj worked on two unique Senators paintings which went to auction and helped to raise over $1,000.

This year’s gala featured the popular 360 Video Both by Enchanted Booth, which was a hit amongst guests and added an interactive flair to the evening.

Providing a surprise performance was the Churchill School of Rock accompanied by Jay Trepanier, also known as Mullet Man.

In attendance at the gala were Kyle and Rachel Braatz, who unveiled their $2 million donation to the Senators Community Foundation. The Foundation will be working with the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario to ensure the funds are split evenly between the Griffin Bell Endowment Fund and CHEO’s Kids These Days, two initiatives that are important to the Braatz family.

“We are honoured that Kyle and Rachel would trust the Senators Community Foundation to distribute these funds to the causes that mean so much to them,” spoke Jacqueline Belsito, president of the Senators Community Foundation. “This level of commitment they are showing in our community is something that is admirable. And these types of significant donations truly help the Senators Community Foundation make a massive impact in our city.”

Senators’ fans can follow and engage with the Senators Community Foundation on Instagram, X and LinkedIn for their recap of the event.

Thank you to our 2025 Senators Gala Sponsors

photo

Title Sponsor: Fullscript

Presenting Sponsor: Bell

VIP Reception & After Party: CIBC

Gold Sponsors: Accora Village, PCL, Canadian Bank Note (BUMP), Andlauer Healthcare Group

Black Sponsors: CLV Group, Molson, Richcraft

Red Sponsors: Canadian Tire, Calian, Crossfit NCR, EllisDon, Hard Rock Ottawa, Lincon Heights Ford, KPMG, Multivesco, Tiree, Byron Property Rentals, Otto’s BMW Subaru

Event Supporters: Aramark (Catering), Chic & Swell (Event Décor), OSE (Audio Visual), True dot Design (Digital/Graphics), Rogers Centre Ottawa (Venue), Gabriel Pizza, Enchanted Photobooth.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Preview: Senators at Capitals, March 3, 2025

Senators Hand Sharks Eighth-Straight Loss

Preview: Sharks at Senators, March 1, 2025

Sens Set-up: Sanderson Bobblehead vs San Jose Sharks

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of February

Senators Fall to Jets 4-1

Preview: Jets at Senators, February 26, 2025

Sens Set-up: The Tragically Hip Night vs Winnipeg Jets

Top 25 Moments of the Last 25 Years - Sydney D'Amico

Team White Makes the Comeback to Win Sens Skills

Senators Fall to Canadiens in Return from Break

Preview: Canadiens at Senators, February 22, 2025

Sens Set-up: Division Rivalry vs Montreal Canadiens

Recapping the Senators at 4-Nations Face-Off

Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Hamburglar Returns

Senators First Blood Program Calls for Fan Support