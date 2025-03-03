Senators Host Fullscript Senators Black, Red & Gold Gala Presented by Bell

The Ottawa Senators hosted their Fullscript Senators Black, Red & Gold Gala presented by Bell on Thursday, February 27. It was a successful night that saw more than $780,000 raised to support children and youth in the Ottawa-Gatineau region.

The Senators Community Foundation will be putting the funds raised towards a number of causes, including healthcare for kids at CHEO, Roger Neilson Children’s Hospice, Ronald McDonald House, feeding kids in schools and food banks, mental health resources for youth, and helping children access sports.

The Fullscript Senators Black, Red & Gold Gala presented by Bell was a magical night filled with great memories, food, and generosity. In attendance were Senators players, staff, and owners there to show their support for a good cause.

Also in attendance at this year’s gala was Samantha Woj, the Canadian visual artist who has been creating this season’s limited edition Throwback Thursday posters. Throughout the evening, Woj worked on two unique Senators paintings which went to auction and helped to raise over $1,000.