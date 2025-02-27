Senators Fall to Jets 4-1

The Ottawa Senators closed out the month of February with their fifth-straight loss as they fell 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets. Thomas Chabot scored his fifth goal of the season, the lone goal for the Senators.

The Jets opened the scoring just under halfway through the first period at 7:46 when Cole Perfetti scored his 12 goal of the season to put them up 1-0.

Mason Appleton scored his eighth goal of the season just under two minutes later to double the Jets’ lead to 2-0.

The rest of the first period remained scoreless and saw the Senators head into the first intermission down by two. Shots stood tied at 12-12, while the Sens held a leading face-off percentage of 66.7%. Of the Senators’ 12 shots, a whopping five came from defenceman Travis Hamonic.

At 8:04 into the second period, Kyle Connor scored his 31st goal of the season to extend the Jets’ lead to 3-0.

It didn’t take long for the Senators to respond, as Thomas Chabot ripped a shot past Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder to score his fifth goal of the season. The goal came just 49 seconds later at 8:53 and cut the Jets’ lead to 3-1. Tim Stützle picked up the lone assist on Chabot’s goal.