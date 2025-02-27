Senators Fall to Jets 4-1
The Ottawa Senators closed out the month of February with their fifth-straight loss as they fell 4-1 to the Winnipeg Jets. Thomas Chabot scored his fifth goal of the season, the lone goal for the Senators.
The Jets opened the scoring just under halfway through the first period at 7:46 when Cole Perfetti scored his 12 goal of the season to put them up 1-0.
Mason Appleton scored his eighth goal of the season just under two minutes later to double the Jets’ lead to 2-0.
The rest of the first period remained scoreless and saw the Senators head into the first intermission down by two. Shots stood tied at 12-12, while the Sens held a leading face-off percentage of 66.7%. Of the Senators’ 12 shots, a whopping five came from defenceman Travis Hamonic.
At 8:04 into the second period, Kyle Connor scored his 31st goal of the season to extend the Jets’ lead to 3-0.
It didn’t take long for the Senators to respond, as Thomas Chabot ripped a shot past Connor Hellebuyck’s shoulder to score his fifth goal of the season. The goal came just 49 seconds later at 8:53 and cut the Jets’ lead to 3-1. Tim Stützle picked up the lone assist on Chabot’s goal.
The Sens’ defence stood strong as they killed not only a pair of minors to Nikolas Matinpalo but a minor to Jake Sanderson as well, which resulted in a full two minutes of five-on-three.
Neither team scored following the Senators’ successful penalty kill, and Ottawa headed into the final frame down by two at 3-1. After 40 minutes, the Jets held the edge in shots at 31 to the Senators’ 23. The Senators continued to hold the edge in hits (20-12) and face-off percentage (68.3%) like in the first.
The third period was scoreless for the majority of play, and the Senators pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker in the last few minutes. The Jets capitalized, as Mark Scheifele scored his 33rd goal of the year into the empty net with less than three minutes to play.
The Senators will return to play at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday at 7:00 p.m. ET when they host the San Jose Sharks for their second and final meeting this season. Senators' legend Andrew Hammond — the Hamburglar — will be making his return to Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, while the first 10,000 fans in attendance will receive their very own Jake Sanderson bobblehead.
