Senators Continue Hot Streak with 5-2 Victory Over Predators
The Ottawa Senators won their fifth straight game with a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators.
The Ottawa Senators won their fifth straight game with a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators. David Perron scored his first as a Senator while Tim Stützle picked up his 300th career point. Adam Gaudette, Shane Pinto, Jake Sanderson, and Ridly Greig all had goals as well.
With 3:33 to play in the opening period, the puck found its way to the back of the net on a scramble in the crease during the Senators’ power play. The play immediately went to review, originally called no-goal due to goaltender interference. After much deliberation, the call on the ice was not overturned and the goal did not count.
This call didn’t sit well with head coach Travis Green and his team, as they spoke to officials and challenged the call. After further review, the referees did not change their minds and the call on the ice remained no goal. As a result of their failed challenge, the Senators headed to the penalty kill.
With the call ruling no goal, the remainder of the first period was scoreless and came to a close tied 0-0.
At 3:59 into the second period, the Predators opened the scoring when forward Filip Forsberg scored his 19th goal of the year, putting Nashville up 1-0.
Exactly halfway through the period, forward Adam Gaudette scored his 16th goal of the season at 10:00 to tie the game 1-1. Picking up the lone assist on the goal was Tim Stützle. With his assist on the goal, Stützle picked up the 300th point of his career.
Continuing the momentum from Gaudette’s goal, third star of the week Jake Sanderson picked up his fifth goal of the season just three minutes later to give the Senators their first lead of the game. Assists on Sanderson’s goal went to Matthew Highmore and Artem Zub.
Thanks to the goals by Gaudette and Sanderson, the Senators headed into the second intermission up by a score of 2-1.
Less than a minute into the third, Johnathan Marchessault scored his 16th goal of the year on the power play to tie the game 2-2.
At 6:17 into the third period, Shane Pinto earned his 11th goal of the season to regain the Senators’ lead at 3-2. Adam Gaudette picked up his second point of the night with an assist on the goal, while Thomas Chabot picked up an assist as well.
Eight minutes later, David Perron got his first as a Senator on the power play at 14:06 into the third, extending the Senators’ lead to 4-2. Brady Tkachuk assisted the goal alongside Artem Zub, the latter’s second of the night.
With just under three minutes left, as Nashville pulled the goaltender for the extra attacker to try and spark a comeback, but it was an unsuccessful attempt. Ridly Greig scored his ninth goal of the season into the empty net to put the nail in the coffin, as Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux both picked up assists.
With the security goal from Greig, the Senators came away with a 5-2 win. It was a two-point night for four Senators: David Perron and Adam Gaudette both had a goal and an assist while Brady Tkachuk and Artem Zub both had a pair of assists. In net, Forsberg made 25 saves for a .926% to help secure the win.
The Senators will be back at it tomorrow night when they take on the Tampa Bay Lightning at 7:00 p.m. ET. It will be a huge game, as the Lightning are on the Senators’ heels in the playoff race, and will be the first of two back-to-back meetings between the teams.
Postgame availabilities:
