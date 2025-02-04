Senators Continue Hot Streak with 5-2 Victory Over Predators

The Ottawa Senators won their fifth straight game with a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators. David Perron scored his first as a Senator while Tim Stützle picked up his 300th career point. Adam Gaudette, Shane Pinto, Jake Sanderson, and Ridly Greig all had goals as well.

With 3:33 to play in the opening period, the puck found its way to the back of the net on a scramble in the crease during the Senators’ power play. The play immediately went to review, originally called no-goal due to goaltender interference. After much deliberation, the call on the ice was not overturned and the goal did not count.

This call didn’t sit well with head coach Travis Green and his team, as they spoke to officials and challenged the call. After further review, the referees did not change their minds and the call on the ice remained no goal. As a result of their failed challenge, the Senators headed to the penalty kill.

With the call ruling no goal, the remainder of the first period was scoreless and came to a close tied 0-0.

At 3:59 into the second period, the Predators opened the scoring when forward Filip Forsberg scored his 19th goal of the year, putting Nashville up 1-0.

Exactly halfway through the period, forward Adam Gaudette scored his 16th goal of the season at 10:00 to tie the game 1-1. Picking up the lone assist on the goal was Tim Stützle. With his assist on the goal, Stützle picked up the 300th point of his career.