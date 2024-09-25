Senators best Maple Leafs back-to-back

Ten minutes later, the Senators responded, as Sanderson scored top post on Maple Leafs’ goaltender Anthony Stolarz to tie the game at 1-1. Forwards Brady Tkachuk and Claude Giroux earned assists on the goal. The remainder of the first period remained scoreless to close out at a tie.

“We started off a little slow, but then I think we showed what our identity’s going to be and played a full 60 minutes right to the end,” said captain Brady Tkachuk. “We’re not just going to sit back, we’re going to still hound on pucks, still play the right way, get them in, and keep cycling.”

The Senators and Maple Leafs were both held scoreless in the second period, but captain Brady Tkachuk made sure to keep fans entertained as he ignited some fire in the game to make things chippier. Partway through the period, Anthony Stolarz was replaced in net for the Maple Leafs by Dennis Hildeby.

“Pretty choppy, but when you can come out on the right side of things it feels that much better,” forward Nick Cousins said. “Sometimes it’s not the prettiest, but it’s a style of play that works and it’s not fun to play against.”