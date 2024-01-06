Preview: Senators at Oilers

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 10 p.m. EST

Where: Rogers Place

We're at the mid-way point of the Senators five-game road trip as they are set to take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place. Tonight will be the first of two meetings this year and the only time the Senators will be in Edmonton.

The Senators have dropped their first two to kick off this road trip however there was a considerable improvement in the game against Seattle. With the exception of a five minute stretch towards the end of the second period, the Senators looked like the better team getting quality shots on Joey Daccord, however they came up against a hot goaltender and only found the back of the net once. Not happy with the result almost the entire team took part in the optional skate today as they look to find their footing for the back half of this road trip.

Having split their last six games right down the middle with a 3-3-0 record, the Sens will look to lean into where they have found success in the past. In the games where the Sens have walked away the victor, a key component has been the sheer number of players who have comitted to playing a 200 foot game, which Drake Batherson emphasized the importance of during his morning media.

"Focus on what you can control. Just play a full 200 foot game and let the rest take care of itself." - Drake Batherson on the key to beating the Oilers

The Oilers come into tonight's tilt on a hot streak, winning six straight and scoring at a torrid pace in those six averaging five goals per game. No surprise that those six wins correspond with Connor McDavid's six-game point streak in which he's scored three goals and added 12 assists for a 2.0 point per-game average.

McDavid's 53 points in 33 games leads the way for the Oilers who boast five skaters averaging over a point per-game this season, with well as Leon Draisaitl, Zack Hyman, Ryan Nugent-Hopkins and Evan Bouchard with 42, 37, 36 and 36 points respectively joining McDavid. A big part of the reason this team has put up so many points is their efficiency on the power play, ranking fifth in the NHL converting 25% of their chances with the man advantage.

It will be key for the Senators to play disciplined and limit their penalties but when they do take a penalty it will be key to shut down this electric power play unit.