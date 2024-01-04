Preview: Senators at Kraken

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 10 p.m. EST

Where: Climate Pledge Arena

The last time these two saw each other back on Dec. 2, the Senators walked away with the 2-0 victory, their first shut out of the season. Looking to rebound from a tough game against Vancouver on Tuesday, the Senators will look to re-establish what they had during their last meeting at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators come into this contest having gone 3-7-0 in their last ten. While the results haven't gone their way it certainly hasn't been for a lack of offence, averaging 3.50 goals over that stretch. While they will look to tighten up their defending as a group of five, the Senators will look to build on that hot scoring touch. Led by Brady Tkachuk (16), Drake Batherson (14), Josh Norris (12), and Claude Giroux (10) all in double digit for goals this season, the Senators will need to find a way to start strong tonight.

The goal differential may lead one to think that the Kraken are an easier team to beat than they are in reality. After a slow start this season, the Kraken have certainly found their footing, riding a nine-game point streak and having gone 7-1-2 over their last ten. Led by stellar defenceman Vince Dunn with 31 points and Jared McCann leading the way with 14 goals, this Seattle team can find a way to score.