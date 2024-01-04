Preview: Senators at Kraken

Previewing the Senators second stop of a five-game road trip against the Seattle Kraken

ott-OTTatSEA
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 10 p.m. EST

Where: Climate Pledge Arena

The last time these two saw each other back on Dec. 2, the Senators walked away with the 2-0 victory, their first shut out of the season. Looking to rebound from a tough game against Vancouver on Tuesday, the Senators will look to re-establish what they had during their last meeting at Canadian Tire Centre.

Related news:

The Senators come into this contest having gone 3-7-0 in their last ten. While the results haven't gone their way it certainly hasn't been for a lack of offence, averaging 3.50 goals over that stretch. While they will look to tighten up their defending as a group of five, the Senators will look to build on that hot scoring touch. Led by Brady Tkachuk (16), Drake Batherson (14), Josh Norris (12), and Claude Giroux (10) all in double digit for goals this season, the Senators will need to find a way to start strong tonight.

The goal differential may lead one to think that the Kraken are an easier team to beat than they are in reality. After a slow start this season, the Kraken have certainly found their footing, riding a nine-game point streak and having gone 7-1-2 over their last ten. Led by stellar defenceman Vince Dunn with 31 points and Jared McCann leading the way with 14 goals, this Seattle team can find a way to score.

Head-to-head Article

By the numbers

Watch the full recap of the Senators win over the Kraken at Canadian Tire Centre earlier this season:

Recap: Kraken at Senators 12.2.23

News Feed

Game Day 5: OTT at SEA

Game Day 5: OTT at SEA
Game Day 5: OTT at VAN

Game Day 5: OTT at VAN
Senators at Canucks

Recap: Senators at Canucks
Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT

Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as General Manager and President of Hockey Operations

Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as General Manager and President of Hockey Operations
Sabres vs Senators

Recap: Sabres vs Senators
Game Day 5: NJD vs OTT

Game Day 5: NJD vs OTT
Devils vs Senators

Recap: Devils vs Senators
Game Day 5: OTT at TOR

Game Day 5: OTT at TOR
Senators at Maple Leafs

Senators win Battle of Ontario
Game Day 5: PIT vs OTT

Game Day 5: PIT vs OTT
Penguins vs Senators

Senators prevail over Penguins
Senators at Avalanche

Live Blog: Senators at Avalanche
Game Day 5: OTT at COL

Game Day 5: OTT at COL
Senators at Coyotes

Senators at Coyotes
Ottawa Senators relieve D.J. Smith of head coaching duties; Jacques Martin to serve as interim head coach

Ottawa Senators relieve D.J. Smith of head coaching duties; Jacques Martin to serve as interim head coach
Senators at Golden Knights

Senators fall to Golden Knights
Game Day 5: OTT at VGK

Game Day 5: OTT at VGK