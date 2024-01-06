Game Day 5: OTT at EDM

The set up:

It's officially the mid-way point of the Senators five-game road trip as they take on the Edmonton Oilers at Rogers Place.

After dropping the first two game to start the road trip the Sens face a challenging opponent tonight as the Oilers are riding a six-game win streak and have gone 7-3-0 in their last ten. Led by Connor McDavid in the midst of another big season with 53 points, the Senators will be tasked with slowing down Edmonton's power play, the sixth best in the NHL converting 25% of their chances.

Looking for tonight to be a turning point for thr road trip the Sens will have to get back to the structure that helped them beat Pittsburgh, Toronto and Buffalo recently. Offence has not been much of an issue for the Senators this season averaging 3.35 goals per game, just outside of the top-ten in the league. The key tonight will be emphasizing a 200 foot game while continuing to defend as a group of five, and limiting turnovers for odd-man rushes.