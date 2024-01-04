Game Day 5: OTT at SEA

The set up:

Tonight marks the second game of a five-game road trip for the Senators and their final meeting against Seattle this season. After coming up short against Vancouver on Tuesday the Sens will look to find the form they had in their first meeting against Seattle a month ago when they walked away with the 2-0 win at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators may well lean on their veteran players experience tonight as they look to slow down a formidable opponent in the Kraken. Recently it has been savvy veteran Claude Giroux who has been leading the charge for the Senators, with a goal and an assist last game he showed patience to try to will the team back into the mix as they closed the deficit to just two goals after falling behind 5-0. Right alongside of him it was Vladimir Tarasenko adding two-goals and playing with a similar patience that the Sens will look to glean from their veteran leadership here tonight.

Seattle comes into tonight hot, riding a nine-game point streak including big wins over the Vegas Golden Knights, LA Kings and Florida Panthers. 7-1-2 in their last ten, the Kraken have gotten contributions from all over with 15 skaters with double-digit points led by defenceman Vince Dunn with 31. The Senators will be tasked with slowing down Jared McCann, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Eeli Tolvanen with 14, 11 and 10 goals respectively.