Game Day 5: OTT at SEA

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators taking on the Vancouver Canucks at Rogers Arena

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

The set up:

Tonight marks the second game of a five-game road trip for the Senators and their final meeting against Seattle this season. After coming up short against Vancouver on Tuesday the Sens will look to find the form they had in their first meeting against Seattle a month ago when they walked away with the 2-0 win at Canadian Tire Centre.

The Senators may well lean on their veteran players experience tonight as they look to slow down a formidable opponent in the Kraken. Recently it has been savvy veteran Claude Giroux who has been leading the charge for the Senators, with a goal and an assist last game he showed patience to try to will the team back into the mix as they closed the deficit to just two goals after falling behind 5-0. Right alongside of him it was Vladimir Tarasenko adding two-goals and playing with a similar patience that the Sens will look to glean from their veteran leadership here tonight.

Seattle comes into tonight hot, riding a nine-game point streak including big wins over the Vegas Golden Knights, LA Kings and Florida Panthers. 7-1-2 in their last ten, the Kraken have gotten contributions from all over with 15 skaters with double-digit points led by defenceman Vince Dunn with 31. The Senators will be tasked with slowing down Jared McCann, Oliver Bjorkstrand, and Eeli Tolvanen with 14, 11 and 10 goals respectively.

Roster report:

The Senators held an optional skate this morning so we did not get a full look at the lines. Below is how the team lined up during practice yesterday at Climate Pledge Arena:

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Drake Batherson
Vladimir Tarasenko - Tim Stützle - Claude Giroux
Dominik Kubalik - Ridly Greig - Parker Kelly
Angus Crookshank - Mark Kastelic - Zack MacEwen

Jake Sanderson - Erik Brännström
Thomas Chabot - Artem Zub
Jakob Chychrun - Travis Hamonic

Who to watch:

The last outing against Vancouver didn't go the way the Sens would have liked it to, however one bright spot for them was the play of their veteran leaders and in particular Vladimir Tarasenko. In a game where the Senators found the back of the net three times, Tarasenko was responsible for two of them giving the team a glimpse of hope making it a two goal deficit late in the third.

OTT@VAN: Tarasenko scores goal against Thatcher Demko

On the season Tarasenko has found the back of the net eight times and added 16 helpers for 24 total points as he has filled whatever role the team has asked of him playing up and down the line up. The twelfth-year forward has an established reputation as a goal scorer in this league and fresh off a two-goal outing look for him to capitalize and the flood gates may just break open.

In his twelve seasons he has amassed 278 goals and 320 assists for 598 career points meaning that he sits just two away from crossing the 600 mark on his career.

OTT@VAN: Tarasenko scores goal against Thatcher Demko

History of Sens vs Kraken:

Given that this is just Seattle's third season in the league, the history between these two clubs is brief. In their five previous match ups, the Senators hold a narrow edge with a 3-2-0 record. The last outing which the Senators walked away with the 2-0 victory marked the first shutout in the series.

While the Senators have the edge in games, it's the Kraken that hold the advantage in goal socring 19-17 in the five games. Most of that edge came from last year's 8-4 victory at Canadian Tire Centre, which was both the largest margin of victory and the most goals scored in a game between these two.

Recap: Kraken at Senators 12.2.23

Where to watch:

Tonight's game will be carried live on TSN5 and RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

News Feed

Senators at Kraken

Preview: Senators at Kraken
Game Day 5: OTT at VAN

Game Day 5: OTT at VAN
Senators at Canucks

Recap: Senators at Canucks
Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT

Game Day 5: BUF vs OTT
Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as General Manager and President of Hockey Operations

Ottawa Senators appoint Steve Staios as General Manager and President of Hockey Operations
Sabres vs Senators

Recap: Sabres vs Senators
Game Day 5: NJD vs OTT

Game Day 5: NJD vs OTT
Devils vs Senators

Recap: Devils vs Senators
Game Day 5: OTT at TOR

Game Day 5: OTT at TOR
Senators at Maple Leafs

Senators win Battle of Ontario
Game Day 5: PIT vs OTT

Game Day 5: PIT vs OTT
Penguins vs Senators

Senators prevail over Penguins
Senators at Avalanche

Live Blog: Senators at Avalanche
Game Day 5: OTT at COL

Game Day 5: OTT at COL
Senators at Coyotes

Senators at Coyotes
Ottawa Senators relieve D.J. Smith of head coaching duties; Jacques Martin to serve as interim head coach

Ottawa Senators relieve D.J. Smith of head coaching duties; Jacques Martin to serve as interim head coach
Senators at Golden Knights

Senators fall to Golden Knights
Game Day 5: OTT at VGK

Game Day 5: OTT at VGK