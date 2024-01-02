Preview: Senators at Canucks

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS2

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 10 p.m. EST

Where: Rogers Arena

The Senators have hit the road again for another five-game road trip, their second in the last month. The opponent tonight is a juggernaut as they're set to face the Pacific Division leading Vancouver Canucks. This is the second meeting between the two sides this season with Vancouver taking the first outing 5-2 at Canadian Tire Centre back on Nov. 9.

The Senators come into tonight winners in three of their last four games and showing great signs of improvement. After falling to New Jersey late last week, they followed up with a big bounce back effort against Buffalo on Sunday downing the Sabres 5-1. The key to the Senators success in those three games is the sheer depth they have utilized to score. 11 different skaters scored over the three wins against Pittsburgh, Toronto and Buffalo, with no one scoring more than twice.

Tonight will be a real test for the Senators penalty facing Vancouvers ninth ranked power play converting a whopping 23.6% of their chances this season. With Thomas Chabot back in the fold after missing 12 games before Buffalo, the penalty kill unit gets a welcomed addition both on and off the ice.

Last game we saw Erik Brännström take on a new role in an effort to give the team a boost, lining up as the fourth line left winger. To say that he had a strong outing feels like an understatement. Playing in an uncomfortable position for the sixth-year defenceman, Brännström was able to tally an assist while almost delivering a spectacular spinorama goal near the end of regulation. It's yet to be determined if we will see him line up as a forward again but if he does the Senators are in capable hands.

Vancouver comes into tonight looking to rebound from a loss to Philadelphia following their nine-game point streak. Over their last ten the Canucks have gone 7-1-2 to put themselves in a tie for top of the Pacific with Vegas while holding two games in hand. After finishing sixth in the division last season, the Canucks have seen perhaps the largest turnaround this season led in large part by the breakout season by captain Quinn Hughes who has 45 points in 36 games, on pace for just the 16th 100-point season by a defenceman in NHL history.

Beyond Hughes the Canucks have a bevvy of weapons such as JT Miller, Elias Pettersson, and Brock Boeser all averaging over one point per game with 48, 43 and 38 points respectively. Boeser leads the team in goals this season, emphasized by his play on the power play where he already has nine goals. An absolute key to finding the win tonight will be slowing down this core. Easier said than done.