Preview: Senators at Flames

How to watch: TSN5 / RDS

How to listen: TSN 1200 / Unique FM 94,5

When: 9 p.m. EST

Where: Scotiabank Saddledome

We're on the back nine of this five-game Western Conference road trip as the Senators are set to take on the Calgary Flames here tonight.

The Senators are getting some welcomed news in the return of Mathieu Joseph. Joseph is in the midst of a career best season with six goals and 13 assists for 19 total points through 25 games. A proverbial spark plug, Joseph adds an element of speed to the line-up and a needed boost on the penalty kill.

Looking to regain their footing after starting this road trip 0-3-0, the Senators have shown considerable growth with each game even if the results haven't gone their way. While the challenge against the Oilers was playing a disciplined game to limit penalties against one of the leagues best power plays, tonight it will be simply trying to strike on the power play against one of the league's best penalty kill units.

The Senators appeared to make some changes to their power play units during practice yesterday with Tim Stützle moving to the second group with Giroux replacing him and Mark Kastelic replacing Dominik Kubalik on the second unit. Let's see if it provides a spark here.

Related news:

Calgary enters this contest looking to get back in the win column after having just lost a back-to-back against Philadelphia and Chicago. Overall the Flames have been playing good hockey lately however, boasting a 6-4-0 record through their last ten. Though they sit sixth in the Pacific Division, they have been clawing their way back into the playoff picture, now sitting just two points out of a Wild card position.

Balanced scoring has been a staple of Flames hockey this season. Nine different skaters have tallied 20+ points led by Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri with 30 each. Beyond those two the Senators will have to contain Yegor Sharangovich on the front end and MacKenzie Weegar on the back end with 12 and nine goals respectively.

As both sides look to end small slumps, expect a 60-minute wire-to-wire battle here tonight.