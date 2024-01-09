Game Day 5: OTT at CGY

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators taking on the Calgary Flames at Scotiabank Saddledome

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

In the last "Berta battle" the Senators were tasked with trying to contain one of the league's best power play units in the Oilers who were converting at 25% coming into that one. Tonight the challenge is facing one of the league's best penalty kill units in the Flames who currently stave off 84.3% of the power plays they face this season.

The Senators look to turn the page after dropping the first three games of this Western Conference road trip and while the results haven't gone their way they have taken notable steps forward with each game. With a welcomed face returning in Mathieu Joseph the Senators will get their first look under interim head coach Jacques Martin to shake up the line up to add depth through out. 

Coming into tonight the Flames look to get back to their recent winning ways. This weekend they dropped a back-to-back against Philadelphia and Chicago, however before that they were 6-3-1 in their previous 10 and quickly making up ground in the Western Conference Wild Card race, led by Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri with 30 points each.

As both sides look to get back in the win column expect a high energy affair here at the Saddledome.

2. Roster report:

The Senators held an optional skate this morning so we did not get a full look at the lines. Artem Zub who was held out of practice yesterday with illness returned today, however he will be a game time decision. Below is how the team lined up at yesterday's practice at Scotiabank Saddledome:

Brady Tkachuk - Josh Norris - Mathieu Joseph
Claude Giroux - Tim Stützle - Drake Batherson
Dominik Kubalik - Ridly Greig - Vladimir Tarasenko
Parker Kelly - Mark Kastelic - Zack MacEwen

Jakob Chychrun - Jake Sanderson
Thomas Chabot - Jacob Bernard-Docker
Erik Brännström - Travis Hamonic

3. Who to watch:

Playing for the first time since Dec. 15 against Dallas, Mathieu Joseph is set to make his return tonight. With six goals and 13 assists for 19 points in his 25 games played, Joseph is in the midst of a career season, on pace for 17 goals, 37 assists and 54 points, all career bests.

Joseph has shown versatility this season, skating alongside whoever the coaching staff has asked him, and thriving in seemingly any situation. His speed and defensive tenacity have been an asset to any line combination in even strength play, but even more so on the penalty kill. Since joining the Senators Joseph has tallied five short-handed points, including providing the primary assist on Parker Kelly's goal in the season opener against the Carolina Hurricanes.

The last time out against the Flames, Joseph was able to find the back of the net. Looking set to skate alongside Brady Tkachuk and Josh Norris tonight, be on the look out for Mathieu Joseph to put his stamp on this game tonight.

CGY@OTT: Joseph scores goal against Flames

4. Sens vs Flames history:

Tonight is the second and final meeting between the Sens and Flames this season after the Senators took the 4-1 victory at Canadian Tire Centre back on Nov. 11. The home team has taken each of the last three meetings as the Senators will look to end that streak here tonight.

The Senators have controlled the series in recent memory, having won seven of the last ten outings. However, the two sides have split the last six outings right down the middle with three wins each. 

Overall the Senators boast a 27-25-3 record against the Flames with four ties in the early days. In those 59 games they have needed extra time eight times with five games ending in overtime while three have gone all the way to the shoot out. The Flames have scored nineteen more goals than the Senators overall in the series however if you exclude the first four games these two are dead even in goals overall.

5. Where to watch:

Tonight's game will be carried live on TSN5 and RDS in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

