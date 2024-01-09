Game Day 5: OTT at CGY

1. The set up:

In the last "Berta battle" the Senators were tasked with trying to contain one of the league's best power play units in the Oilers who were converting at 25% coming into that one. Tonight the challenge is facing one of the league's best penalty kill units in the Flames who currently stave off 84.3% of the power plays they face this season.

The Senators look to turn the page after dropping the first three games of this Western Conference road trip and while the results haven't gone their way they have taken notable steps forward with each game. With a welcomed face returning in Mathieu Joseph the Senators will get their first look under interim head coach Jacques Martin to shake up the line up to add depth through out.

Coming into tonight the Flames look to get back to their recent winning ways. This weekend they dropped a back-to-back against Philadelphia and Chicago, however before that they were 6-3-1 in their previous 10 and quickly making up ground in the Western Conference Wild Card race, led by Blake Coleman and Nazem Kadri with 30 points each.

As both sides look to get back in the win column expect a high energy affair here at the Saddledome.