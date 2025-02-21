Recapping the Senators at 4-Nations Face-Off

It’s time to look back on how the Senators’ participants fared at the 4-Nations Face-Off.

Untitled design
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The NHL’s 4-Nations Face-Off came to a close last night, when Canada emerged victorious in the tournament’s championship game. The Senators had representation across the tournament on all four teams, both on and off the ice. Now that the tournament has ended, it’s time to look back on how the Sens’ participants fared.

Taking to the ice for Finland was Nikolas Matinpalo. A late addition to the team on February 9, the Finnish defenseman quickly proved he belonged in the tournament when he took on a shutdown role for his country. Matinpalo stepped up to play big minutes for Finland, including a heavy matchup against Canada’s line featuring Connor McDavid.

Linus Ullmark joined Sweden as one of three goaltenders on the team. Ullmark entered Sweden’s game against Finland in relief of fellow goaltender and former Senator Filip Gustavsson, where he made 15 saves to help Sweden head to overtime against Finland.

Jake Sanderson was another late addition to the tournament, joining on February 9. The 22-year-old defenceman played in just two games but made an immediate impact on the ice. In the biggest game of the tournament, the championship, Sanderson scored for the United States to give them a 2-1 lead in the second period.

Senators’ captain Brady Tkachuk turned heads at the tournament when he suited up for the United States, quickly becoming one of their most impactful players. The 25-year-old recorded three goals during the tournament, including the opening goal in last night’s championship game, and was a source of energy for his team.

Additionally, two members of the Ottawa Senators return home as champions. Head Athletic Therapist Domenic Nicoletta and Head Equipment Manager John Forget both served as members of Team Canada and won with the team in last night’s championship game.

The Senators will return to play tomorrow night at home when they take on the Montreal Canadiens at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tickets for tomorrow night’s game are available HERE for purchase.

For continued Ottawa Senators coverage, follow the Ottawa Senators' socials and on the web.

Keep up to date with Sens360: https://www.nhl.com/senators/sens360/content/

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

News Feed

Sens Set-up: Division Rivalry vs Montreal Canadiens

Week Ahead presented by Betway

The Hamburglar Returns

Senators First Blood Program Calls for Fan Support

Two Senators named to 2025 4 Nations Face-Off rosters

Panthers Top Senators

Preview: Senators at Panthers, February 8, 2025

Week Ahead presented by Betway

Senators Drop Second to Lightning

Senators to host The Tragically Hip Night on Wednesday, Feb. 26

Preview: Senators at Lightning, February 6, 2025

Senators Fall 4-3 to Lightning

Preview: Senators at Lightning, February 4, 2025

Senators Continue Hot Streak with 5-2 Victory Over Predators

Jake Sanderson Named NHL's Third Star of the Week

Senators Dominate Wild 6-0

Brady Tkachuk records 100th career multi-point game

Meet the Hero's Ridge Nominees for the Month of January