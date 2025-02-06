Preview: Senators at Lightning, February 6, 2025

The Ottawa Senators are back for a rematch against the Tampa Bay Lightning tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will be the second in a row between the two teams.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on TSN5 or RDS, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be on the hunt for revenge tonight following a 4-3 loss to the Lightning on Tuesday night. Michael Amadio, Claude Giroux and Drake Batherson all scored goals for the Senators, while Linus Ullmark returned to the net for the first time since December 22.

Tonight is the third of four meetings between the Senators and the Lightning. Their first game came back on October 19, when the Senators won by a score of 5-4. Drake Batherson (two goals, one assist) and Jake Sanderson (three assists) both totaled three points that game, while Claude Giroux had two (two assists). Noah Gregor, Josh Norris and Brady Tkachuk all scored for the Senators as well.

Last season, the Senators went 3-1 in their four-game season series against the Lightning. They will be looking to repeat that success this year, currently splitting this season’s series 1-1.

Coming into tonight’s game, the Senators have several players in the midst of point streaks, including three with streaks spanning six-games. Jake Sanderson has three goals and seven assists for 10 points in his last six games. Tim Stützle has two goals and seven assists for nine points in his last six, while Claude Giroux has two goals and five assists for seven points in his last six. Additionally, Ridly Greig has three goals and two assists for five points in his last five games.