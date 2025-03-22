Preview: Senators at Devils, March 22, 2025

OTT v NJD preview
By Sydney D'Amico
@Senators Digital Editorial Coordinator

The Ottawa Senators are on the road to take on the New Jersey Devils tonight at 7:00 p.m. ET. Tonight’s game will be the third and final meeting between the Senators and Devils this season.

Fans can watch tonight’s game on Sportsnet or TVAS2, or listen live via radio on TSN 1200 or Unique FM.

The Senators will be hungry for a win tonight as they enter the game having lost their past two. Most recently, the Senators fell to the Colorado Avalanche by a score of 5-1 on Thursday. Dylan Cozens scored the lone goal for the Sens.

In two meetings with the Devils this season, the Senators have gone 1-1. Their first game came at home at the start of the season on October 17, which the Devils took by a score of 3-1. Brady Tkachuk scored the lone goal for the Senators that night.

Their second meeting came on the road on January 19, which saw the Senators come away with a 2-1 victory. Scoring for Ottawa were Artem Zub and Zack Ostapchuk, while Anton Forsberg made 25 save for a .962% save percentage.

The Devils enter tonight’s game also searching to get back in the win column, having fallen to the Calgary Flames by a score of 5-3 on Thursday.

While the Senators may have lost their past two games, they have displayed strong play as of late, going 7-2-1 in their past 10 games. Tonight they will look to get back to their winning ways.

