Ullmark makes 21 saves, Senators edge Flyers

Michael Amadio and Olle Lycksell scored for the Senators (3-4-1), who had lost two straight (0-1-1).

Tyson Foerster scored, and Dan Vladar made 31 saves for the Flyers (3-3-1), who had won two straight.

Ottawa’s penalty kill, which entered the game last in the NHL at 57.7 percent, was 3-for-3; Philadelphia was 5-for-5.

Foerster gave the Flyers a 1-0 lead 29 seconds into the first period when he took a centering pass from Travis Konecny and beat Ullmark blocker side with a wrist shot from the middle of the slot.

Amadio scored his first goal of the season to tie it 1-1 at 7:57. He accepted a seam pass from Claude Giroux, skated in on a partial break and beat Vladar with a wrist shot short side.

Lars Eller fed Lycksell with a between-the-legs pass for a tap-in at the edge of the crease to give Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 3:05 of the second period.

It was Lycksell’s second NHL goal and his first with the Senators. He scored his first NHL goal in 2023-24 with the Flyers.