Halliday loaned to Belleville

After a successful first stint in Ottawa, Stephen Halliday will return to Belleville to continue his development in the American Hockey League.

Hours before the game in St. Louis, in which Senators captain Brady Tkachuk will return to action after six weeks out, the Senators loaned Halliday to the B-Sens.

On November 20, hours after being called up, Halliday played his first career NHL game. At the Honda Center in Anaheim, in a winning cause, he earned his first point, an assist.

In the next three games, Halliday recorded four shots on goal, playing primarily at center on the fourth line. He also saw some ice time on the power play.

At the time of his recall, Halliday was Belleville's leading scorer. His 16 points in 15 games ranked him eighth in the entire AHL.

The B-Sens will play their next game on Saturday night at home against the Providence Bruins. The two teams will face off again on Sunday afternoon.

