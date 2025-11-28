Tkachuk set for hometown return as Senators clash with Blues

Tkachuk returns after missing 20 games with thumb injury

© Eliot J. Schechter/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

The six-week span between Canadian and American Thanksgiving marks Brady Tkachuk’s entire recovery from a thumb injury.

The last time the captain was in the lineup was for the Senators’ home opener during the former, and now he is set to make his return during the latter. The Senators and Blues played once during preseason, but Thursday’s matinee will serve as the first meaningful matchup between the pair.

“Yeah, honestly, if it’s not playing in Ottawa, I think this is top of the list,” said Tkachuk on Thursday. “I only come here once a year and I feel like it always happens around Thanksgiving.”

Tkachuk’s family welcomed the Senators and team staff to their home on Thursday, with all in attendance excited to have the heart and soul winger back leading the team. None more excited, of course, than Tkachuk himself.

“I’m very thankful, very grateful, especially for the people that helped me get back,” said Tkachuk. “The strength staff, the trainers, I’ve got to give a shoutout to the equipment staff, even though they provided very little over six weeks,” he laughed.

“But no, overall, just a lot of great human beings here. I’m just so thankful for my family, you know, just thankful for being able to play the game I love again. It was a long six weeks, there were some tough stretches, there were some highs, there were some lows. I’m just so grateful to have the opportunity to be playing again and really excited to join the boys.”

Ahead of making his NHL return, Jackson Starr caught up with Brady Tkachuk in St Louis.

Loose Pucks

Tkachuk’s absence this season (20 games) is almost equal to the total games he missed over the course of his first seven seasons in the NHL (25 games).

Even with his absence this season, Tkachuk has still appeared in 515 out of 560 regular season games for the Senators — which means he has played in 91.9 per cent of possible games.

Ottawa’s .682 points percentage in the month of November ranks fifth in the NHL this month, and second in the Eastern Conference. The Sens trail only Colorado, Minnesota, Dallas, and Tampa Bay.

The Senators loaned forward Stephen Halliday back to Belleville on Thursday morning as they reactivated Tkachuk from the injured reserve. Halliday scored his first career point during his first stint with the Sens.

The Faceoff

Tim Stützle leads the Senators in goals against the Blues (seven) despite playing only eight games against St. Louis throughout his career.

The Senators split a pair of meetings with the Blues last season. Ottawa won 8-0 at home (thanks to two goals from both Stützle and Tkachuk) and lost 4-1 in St. Louis.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDSI

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

