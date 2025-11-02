Ottawa Senators vs Montreal Canadiens Game Recap

Cole Caufield had a goal and an assist and Juraj Slafkovsky scored a power-play goal for the third straight game for Montreal (9-3-0), which has won three in a row and five of six. Sam Montembeault made 14 saves.

The Canadiens lead the NHL with five overtime wins, the most in League history through the first 12 games of the season.

“We had chances to lead by more than 2-0,” Canadiens coach Martin St. Louis said. “And it seems like it’s been that way since the beginning of the season. It’s not for a lack of opportunities that we haven’t been able to pull away more but it’s not an easy league, and you have to keep going and that’s what we did.”

Canadiens captain Nick Suzuki had two assists to extend his point streak to 11 games. He has 18 points (two goals, 16 assists) during the streak, the longest in the NHL this season, since not getting a point in Montreal’s season opener Oct. 8.

“It was just a great battle right to the end,” Suzuki said. “And it felt like we had pretty good control of the game overall and we just weren’t winning the game, like ‘Marty’ always says. We just stayed patient and got a big goal by ‘Demi’ and a huge OT goal by ‘Newie’.”

Drake Batherson had a goal and an assist, and Michael Amadio and Tim Stutzle scored for Ottawa (6-5-2), which had won four of five. Linus Ullmark made 23 saves.

“It’s tough going down 2-0 and their barn’s rocking but we weathered the storm,” Senators defenseman Jake Sanderson said. “And we had a great pushback and a great goal late in the game. We’ll take the point for sure.”

Caufield made it 1-0 at 7:05 of the first period, putting a shot between Ullmark’s pads on a breakaway. He has five goals in his past four games.

Slafkovsky put Montreal up 2-0 at 9:25 on the power play when he finished off a sharp passing play. Slafkovsky has scored four of his five goals on the man-advantage.