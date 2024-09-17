Ottawa Senators announce 56-player 2024-25 training camp roster

OTTAWA – The Ottawa Senators announced today the 56-player roster for the club’s 2024-25training camp which will be held at Canadian Tire Centre and Bell Sensplex starting on Wednesday, September 18. The training camp lineup is made up of five (5) goaltenders, twenty (20) defencemen and thirty-one (31) forwards.

Media representatives are invited to a press conference involving president of hockey operations and general manager Steve Staios and head coach Travis Green. This press conference will take place at the Canadian Tire Centre media centre on Wednesday, September 18 at 2 P.M.

Players, who report for medicals and physical fitness testing on Wednesday morning, will commence formal on-ice practices on Thursday. The first media availability with the players will take place following Thursday`s practice sessions. Fans will have their first opportunity to see the players in action on Saturday, September 21, when they take part in an intra-squad game at Slush Puppie Centre in Gatineau. The popular Fan Fest will take place at Canadian Tire Centre on Saturday, September 28.

The team will be split in two before forming the NHL and AHL groups for the start of the Belleville Senators training camp, which gets underway later this month.

The 2024-25 Senators training camp roster features twelve (12) former first-round draft picks and 26 players who were Ottawa selections in NHL drafts. Sixteen (16) players were signed as free agents, ten (10) players were obtained in trades, two (2) players are at camp onprofessional tryouts (PTO) and one player was claimed off waivers.

Twenty-one (21) of the camp’s players appeared in at least one game with the Senators during the 2023-24 season while another ten (10) players dressed for other NHL clubs.

2024-25 Senators training camp roster

Five (5) goaltenders, 2023-24 team(s): Anton Forsberg (Ottawa - NHL), Leevi Merilainen(Allen - ECHL, Belleville - AHL), Michael Simpson (London - OHL), Mads Sogaard (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Linus Ullmark (Boston - NHL).

Twenty (20) defencemen, 2023-24 team(s): Calen Addison (Minnesota – NHL, San Jose – NHL), Matthew Andonovski (Kitchener - OHL), Jacob Bernard-Docker (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Thomas Chabot (Ottawa - NHL), Jeremy Davies (Rochester - AHL), Jorian Donovan (Brantford - OHL, Saginaw - OHL), Gabriel Eliasson (HV 71 - Swe. Jr.), Maxence Guenette(Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Tomas Hamara (Kitchener - OHL, Brantford - OHL, Belleville - AHL), Travis Hamonic (Ottawa - NHL), Nick Jensen (Washington - NHL), Tyler Kleven (Belleville- AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Nikolas Matinpalo (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Filip Nordberg (Växjö J20 – Swe-Jr., Muskegon – USHL), Filip Roos (Rockford - AHL, Chicago - NHL), Jake Sanderson (Ottawa - NHL), Donovan Sebrango (Allen - ECHL, Belleville - AHL), Djibril Toure (Sudbury - OHL, Windsor - OHL), Carter Yakemchuk (Calgary - WHL), Artem Zub (Ottawa - NHL).

Thirty-one (31) forwards, 2023-24 team(s): Michael Amadio (Vegas - NHL), Drake Batherson (Ottawa - NHL), Wyatt Bongiovanni (Manitoba - AHL, Belleville - AHL), Tyler Boucher (Belleville- AHL), Xavier Bourgault (Bakersfield - AHL), Jake Chiasson (Fort Wayne - ECHL, Bakersfield - AHL), Nick Cousins (Florida – NHL), Angus Crookshank (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Philippe Daoust (Allen - ECHL, Belleville - AHL), Lucas Ellinas (Kitchener - OHL), Adam Gaudette (Springfield - AHL, St. Louis - NHL), Claude Giroux (Ottawa - NHL), Noah Gregor(Toronto - NHL), Ridly Greig (Ottawa - NHL), Stephen Halliday (Ohio State - Big-10, Belleville - AHL), Matthew Highmore (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Hayden Hodgson (Ontario - AHL), Jan Jenik (Tucson - AHL, Arizona - NHL), Nikolay Kulemin (Salavat Yulaev – KHL), Zack MacEwen (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), Josh Norris (Ottawa - NHL), Zack Ostapchuk (Belleville - AHL, Ottawa - NHL), David Perron (Detroit - NHL), Oskar Petersson (Rögle BK - Swe. Jr, Rögle BK - SHL, Belleville - AHL), Garrett Pilon (Belleville - AHL), Shane Pinto (Ottawa - NHL), Jamieson Rees (Springfield - AHL, Charlotte - AHL, Belleville - AHL), Cole Reinhardt (Belleville - AHL), Tim Stützle (Ottawa - NHL), Brady Tkachuk (Ottawa - NHL), Keean Washkurak (Springfield – AHL).

