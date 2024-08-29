Nick CouSens

The Ottawa Senators announced today that they have signed forward Nick Cousins to a one-year deal worth $800,000.

The team acquires a Stanley Cup winner in Cousins, who won the Stanley Cup with the Florida Panthers last season.

In 69 regular season games last year, the Belleville, Ontario native recorded seven goals and eight assists for a total of 15 points. Cousins also skated in 12 playoff games for the Panthers, putting up one assist.

Cousins was drafted 68th overall by the Philadelphia Flyers in the third round of the 2011 NHL Entry Draft. In 592 regular season NHL games, the 31-year-old has scored 71 goals and added 108 assists for a total of 179 points. Coming to Ottawa with Cousins is 63 games of playoff experience. In that span, Cousins has totalled 15 points in the form of four goals and 11 assists.

The contract sees Cousins signed through the 2024-25 season and will provide the team with valuable NHL experience.