Home Opener Countdown: Ullmark Days

Ullmark played his 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, appearing in 40 games for the team. In that span, he posted a 22-10-7 record, with a 2.58 goals against average and a .915% save percentage. The Lugnvik, Sweden native was drafted 163rd overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.
Over 247 career regular season NHL games, Ullmark holds a 138-73-23 record, including an impressive 40-6-1 record in the 2022-23 season. That year, Ullmark was the recipient of several accolades in recognition of his incredible performance. Ullmark held the titles for best goals against average (William M. Jennings Trophy), best save percentage, goaltender of the year (Vezina Trophy), and a was member of the NHL First All-Star Team. To top it all off, Ullmark scored his first NHL goal on February 25, 2023, against the Vancouver Canucks.