Home Opener Countdown: Ullmark Days

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today, we sit at 35 days away from the Senators’ home opener. That means it’s time to look at the past and future of #31, Linus Ullmark.

Linus Ullmark first day at Canadian Tire Centre

Ullmark played his 2023-24 season with the Boston Bruins, appearing in 40 games for the team. In that span, he posted a 22-10-7 record, with a 2.58 goals against average and a .915% save percentage. The Lugnvik, Sweden native was drafted 163rd overall by the Buffalo Sabres in the sixth round of the 2012 NHL Entry Draft.

Over 247 career regular season NHL games, Ullmark holds a 138-73-23 record, including an impressive 40-6-1 record in the 2022-23 season. That year, Ullmark was the recipient of several accolades in recognition of his incredible performance. Ullmark held the titles for best goals against average (William M. Jennings Trophy), best save percentage, goaltender of the year (Vezina Trophy), and a was member of the NHL First All-Star Team. To top it all off, Ullmark scored his first NHL goal on February 25, 2023, against the Vancouver Canucks.

Even after hitting so many milestones already, Ullmark still has more on the horizon. 53 more games played will see the Swedish goaltender reach the 300 career games played milestone.

At just 35 days away, the Ottawa Senators’ home opener will be here in no time. Fans wanting to be a part of the action can still get tickets HERE!

