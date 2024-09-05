Home Opener Countdown: Ullmark Days

As the season draws closer and we count down the days to the Senators’ home opener (October 10th at 7:00 p.m. vs. the Florida Panthers), let’s look back on how our Sens fared last season, throughout their careers, and if they have any milestones on the horizon.

Today, we sit at 35 days away from the Senators’ home opener. That means it’s time to look at the past and future of #31, Linus Ullmark.