Game Day 5: OTT at SJS

1. The set up:

We've reached the end of this four-game road trip as the Senators will look to end on a high note taking on the San Jose Sharks. Taking on the last place San Jose Sharks provides a healthy opportunity to regain their footing, though this is the NHL and no one can be taken lightly. The last time these two saw each other the Senators just snuck out with the 5-4 win scoring with 4.3 seconds left to seal the deal.

The Senators made it through the trade deadline mostly intact only seeing Vladimir Tarasenko traded to the Florida Panthers and acquiring Boris Katchouk off of waivers. The Sharks on the other hand were very much sellers at the deadline, trading away Anthony Duclair, Kaapo Kähkönen, Nikita Okhotiuk, and most notably Tomáš Hertl, within the last week. Suffice it to say this is not the same team the Senators went down to the wire against a couple months ago.