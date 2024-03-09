Game Day 5: OTT at SJS

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Senators taking on the San Jose Sharks at SAP Center

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

We've reached the end of this four-game road trip as the Senators will look to end on a high note taking on the San Jose Sharks. Taking on the last place San Jose Sharks provides a healthy opportunity to regain their footing, though this is the NHL and no one can be taken lightly. The last time these two saw each other the Senators just snuck out with the 5-4 win scoring with 4.3 seconds left to seal the deal.

The Senators made it through the trade deadline mostly intact only seeing Vladimir Tarasenko traded to the Florida Panthers and acquiring Boris Katchouk off of waivers. The Sharks on the other hand were very much sellers at the deadline, trading away Anthony Duclair, Kaapo Kähkönen, Nikita Okhotiuk, and most notably Tomáš Hertl, within the last week. Suffice it to say this is not the same team the Senators went down to the wire against a couple months ago.

2. Roster report:

After a relativey quiet trade deadline day, the Senators acquired forward Boris Katchouk, claiming him off of waivers from Chicago. The timing is quite favourable with the news that forward Parker Kelly will be serving a two-game suspension for an illegal check to the head.

3. Who to watch:

With a reputation as a shut down defenceman, you may not think about the offensive contributions of Artem Zub. However, you may be pleasantly surprised to find out that Zub is in the midst of a career best season. In 48 games this season he has tied his career high with 22 points with a news career high of 19 assists. He has tallied an assist in each of his last two games including a beautiful pass to set up Drake Batherson for the game-tying goal in the Sens last outing.

Additionally, is +11 on the ice this season, the second best on the team behind just Ridly Greig (+16) and the highest amongst defencemen. While he has been a plus players every season of his career, his +11 is nearly three times his career best +4 set during his first season in 2020-21.

Zub had probably his best offensive game of the season the last time the Sens faced the Sharks, tallying three assists on the Sens five goals, and pepering the goaltender with seven shots on goal.

4. New addition:

Boris Katchouk who was claimed off of waivers yesterday looks set to make his Senators debut this afternoon. In 38 games for the Blackhawks this seaon Katchouk has five goals and nine assists for nine points. In his 155 NHL games across three seasons, Katchouk has scored 13 goals and added 19 helpers for 32 career points. 

Through out his NHL career he has built a reputation for being a physical player which the Sens will be looking for today in the absence of Parker Kelly. Look for Katchouk to show his presence in this game early and often as the Senators will look to bring a high energy heavy hitting performance to try to finish this road trip on a high note.

