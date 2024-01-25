Game Day 5: BOS vs OTT

Breaking down what you need to know ahead of the Ottawa Senators hosting the Boston Bruins at Canadian Tire Centre

Game Day 5
By Daniel Chisholm
@Senators Hockey Content and Social Media Specialist

1. The set up:

For the first time this season, the Senators are set to take on the Boston Bruins in their lone trip to Canadian Tire Centre this year. The Atlantice Division leading Bruins have not taken the step back people expected them to this season, led in large part by their rock solid goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, and the explosive play of David Pastrnak who is currently third in the NHL in points with 67.

The Senators will look to take advantage of a Boston team on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Carolina Hurricanes last night at TD Place. Coming off back-to-back wins of their own this Sens group seems to be hitting their stride of late and the key has been a full team 200-foot effort. Over the last four games, the Senators have picked up seven of a possible eight points and have had 11 different skaters find the back of the net. Facing a formidable foe they will look to lean on that depth here again tonight.

2. Roster report:

The Senators look to be without Travis Hamonic tonight after he suffered an upper body injury against the Flyers on Sunday. Interim head coach Jacques Martin mentioned that they still might tweak the line up before game time however below is how the Senators lined up during morning skate at Canadian Tire Centre:

Projected Lines Article

3. Who to watch:

The test tonight is no small one facing a team that ranks in the top-ten in goals for, goals against, power play and penalty kill. With that in mind the need for a 200 foot game is perhaps at an all-time high. Queue Mathieu Joseph, perhaps the most consistent 200-foot player on the Senators this season and the proverbial energizer bunny every time he hits the ice.

With eight goals and 14 assists, Joseph sits just two points shy of his career high 24 points coming into tonight. With three points in his last four games, and playing the scrappy, high-energy role on the third line it certainly wouldn't be a surprise for him to tally a point or two here tonight. In his career, Joseph has a goal and an assist and will look to add to that tally as the Senators try to take two crucial points off the Bruins.

4. Divisional battles:

Set to take on the top of the Atlantice Division, we look back on how the Senators have stacked up in the division this season. The Bruins and Senators currently sit at the top and bottom of the Atlantic division respectively, separated by 30 points. However, the Senators overall record doesn't tell the entire story of their play in divisional battles.

In 14 games against Atlantic opponents this season, the Senators have an 8-6-0 record and with the exception of a 5-0 loss to Florida on Nov. 27, the losses have all been pretty close games. Most recently the Senators downed the Montreal Canadiens twice in a four game stretch by a margin of 10-3. Look for them to find that next level they often do when facing these divisional foes.

MTL@OTT: Joseph scores goal against Cayden Primeau

5. Where to watch:

For fans not at Canadian Tire Centre, Tonight's game can be found live on TSN5 and RDS2 in English and French respectively. Additionally, TSN1200 and Unique FM 94,5 have you covered on the radio with the English and French calls.

