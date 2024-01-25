Game Day 5: BOS vs OTT

1. The set up:

For the first time this season, the Senators are set to take on the Boston Bruins in their lone trip to Canadian Tire Centre this year. The Atlantice Division leading Bruins have not taken the step back people expected them to this season, led in large part by their rock solid goaltending tandem of Jeremy Swayman and Linus Ullmark, and the explosive play of David Pastrnak who is currently third in the NHL in points with 67.

The Senators will look to take advantage of a Boston team on the second night of a back-to-back after falling to the Carolina Hurricanes last night at TD Place. Coming off back-to-back wins of their own this Sens group seems to be hitting their stride of late and the key has been a full team 200-foot effort. Over the last four games, the Senators have picked up seven of a possible eight points and have had 11 different skaters find the back of the net. Facing a formidable foe they will look to lean on that depth here again tonight.