Top 30 Moments in Canadian Tire Centre History

Join us for a countdown to the 30th Anniversary of Canadian Tire Centre as we rank to top 30 moments at 1000 Palladium Drive with a memory every day.

No. 30: January 2, 1999 – Damian Rhodes sets an NHL record

Fans in attendance for this game witnessed some history, as Damian Rhodes became the first NHL goalie to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game. Rhodes was credited with an unassisted goal at the 8:14 mark of the first period, when Devils defenceman Lyle Odelein’s pass to a teammate went all the way back into a vacated New Jersey net. Rhodes was the last Ottawa player to touch the puck, earning him the goal that gave Ottawa a 2-0 lead. The Senators added four more goals and Rhodes stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 6-0 victory over the Devils. After the game Rhodes told reporters, “I couldn’t believe the puck went in.”