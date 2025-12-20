Top 30 Moments in Canadian Tire Centre History

Countdown the biggest and most memorable moments at Canadian Tire Centre

GettyImages-497727362

Join us for a countdown to the 30th Anniversary of Canadian Tire Centre as we rank to top 30 moments at 1000 Palladium Drive with a memory every day.

No. 30: January 2, 1999 – Damian Rhodes sets an NHL record

Fans in attendance for this game witnessed some history, as Damian Rhodes became the first NHL goalie to score a goal and record a shutout in the same game. Rhodes was credited with an unassisted goal at the 8:14 mark of the first period, when Devils defenceman Lyle Odelein’s pass to a teammate went all the way back into a vacated New Jersey net. Rhodes was the last Ottawa player to touch the puck, earning him the goal that gave Ottawa a 2-0 lead. The Senators added four more goals and Rhodes stopped all 30 shots he faced in a 6-0 victory over the Devils. After the game Rhodes told reporters, “I couldn’t believe the puck went in.”

News Feed

Ullmark makes 23 saves, Senators hand Penguins 7th straight loss

Jacques Martin grateful to join Senators Ring of Honour

Sens and Pens face off for first time this season

Chabot returns to practice; won’t play Thursday

Tkachuk first player in NHL history to be high-sticked five straight games

Senators rally late, defeat Jets on Tkachuk's OT goal

Sens wrap up road trip in Winnipeg

‘We’ve been shooting ourselves in the foot’: Sens respond after heartbreaking loss

Eriksson Ek scores late, Wild recover against Senators

Sens continue road trip with visit to Minnesota

Santa and Brooke Henderson headline guests at Canadian Tire Centre for December home games

How Norse mythology shaped Linus Ullmark’s new mask 

With Eller out, Lycksell called up again

Stutzle scores 2 goals, Senators hold off Blue Jackets

Sens begin road trip in Columbus

Zetterlund says peak not yet reached in Ottawa

 Ignite Hope telethon raises over $168,000 for local charities  

Glass lifts Devils past Senators with 3rd-period goal