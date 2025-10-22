Beneath the surface: The many sides of Michael Amadio

Once a brief stop in his NHL journey, the nation’s capital has become home for the two-way winger

Michael Amadio

© Ben Ludeman/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Every building in the NHL that the Edmonton Oilers travel to, the same questions are lobbed at opposing coaches. “How do you stop Connor McDavid? Do you game plan differently when McDavid and Draisaitl are on the ice? What’s the key to slowing down the Oilers’ first line?”

It was no different leading up to Tuesday night, as the Ottawa Senators prepared to welcome the Oilers. With both teams holding records under .500 despite playoff berths a season ago, the pressure was mounting, a spotlight that burns bright in both Canadian markets.

Travis Green could at least line match against the potent punch, as the head coach has the luxury of doing at home while holding last change. He assembled a second line of Shane Pinto between Michael Amadio on the left and Claude Giroux on the right.

Despite battling back from a two-goal deficit to force overtime, the Senators ultimately fell 3-2 after conceding the game-winner on a 4-on-3 penalty kill. While it’s never the goal to lose, it was an important point to secure for the Sens, especially against a caliber of opponent that had made it to back-to-back Stanley Cup Finals.

At even strength, Ottawa largely held its own — Edmonton’s top line only connected for Isaac Howard’s first career goal off a broken sequence at the tail end of a Sens power play.

Chalk it up as a success then, for the checking line.

“They had a tough matchup tonight, it doesn’t get any harder than that,” said Green after the game.

“I thought they did a pretty good job — you’re never going to eliminate [the McDavid-Draisaitl line] from scoring chances. They’re just too good. Smart players, and again, also a team that had lost a few in a row, they’re going to drive their engine. I thought [the Amadio-Pinto-Giroux] line was strong tonight.”

Amadio — the player on that line that might slide under your radar beside the 1100-point man Giroux and Pinto, the NHL’s leading goal scorer at the time — played only 11:53 minutes in the game.

But he was all over McDavid, Draisaitl and Co., batting down pucks, blocking shots, and making the right plays along the boards as soon as the lines met on the opening faceoff.

On the ice, his play might not jump off the page at you, and neither will his stats at the end of the season. But focus in on the two-way forward when he plays, and you’ll see a different side of him.

Be it pickpocketing a defender from behind, batting a waist-high pass down with his stick, or threading a saucer pass through multiple opponents, his versatility is the reason why he can play up and down the lineup. In the team’s season opener against Tampa Bay, he played 18:54 as part of the second line with Dylan Cozens and David Perron.

“I think it’s kind of underrated how defensively, positionally, how sound he is,” says Pinto.

“And his stick’s pretty elite, he’s so good at knocking down pucks, poke checking pucks, poaching pucks from the ‘D’, I think he’s just so elite at that. That just contributes to us trying to keep [other teams’ stars] on their heels, especially those top guys, they always want to cheat for offence.”

“He’s got a really good stick, a heavy stick,” agrees Giroux. “He wins a lot of battles, he’s not scared of going to the busy part of the rink.”

Last year, Green often tapped Amadio to play with Ridly Greig on the wing of Pinto, as a line that he often matched up against other teams’ best lines.

Per NaturalStatTrick, Amadio, Greig, and Pinto were the second most common forward trio in 2024–25 for the Senators, playing 24 games together (determined by being together for two or more even strength faceoffs in a game).

Despite starting just 50 shifts in the offensive zone in those games (versus 107 in the defensive zone), the line managed eight more high danger scoring chances than they allowed and scored 10 goals (versus nine allowed).

This season, Amadio has played with a plethora of linemates from the first line, all the way down to the fourth, when called upon by Green.

In just over 91 minutes of 5-on-5 play when Amadio has been on the ice through seven games, the Senators have outshot the opposition 52-24 and managed to create 18 high-danger chances against six allowed.

This has led to a 70.25 expected goals-for percentage, which ranks fifteenth in the league among players with two or more games played per Natural Stat Trick.

GettyImages-2239618563
GettyImages-2241039565
GettyImages-2241051313
GettyImages-2242403132
GettyImages-2242468584
/

Michael Amadio 2.0

Browse the list of players that played for the 2020-21 Sens, and you’ll see a roster with many familiar names, but just a handful that currently play for the Sens.

You’ll see Brady Tkachuk, Drake Batherson, Thomas Chabot, Tim Stützle, Artem Zub, even a few games of Shane Pinto… and Michael Amadio?

Just a couple of months after that COVID-shortened season began, Amadio was traded from Los Angeles to Ottawa — the only NHL organization he’d known since being drafted by the Kings in 2014.

His time with the Sens was brief, just five games before he was claimed by Toronto on waivers, and then again by Vegas later that fall.

But it was with the Golden Knights that Amadio finally found his footing, posting three straight double-digit goal seasons and scoring the Stanley Cup–clinching goal in 2023.

His play earned him a three-year contract with the Senators, and a reputation as a steady, responsible winger who could handle any situation.

In addition to the contract, Amadio was coming to Ottawa with a newborn daughter (Scottie) and two new rings — one from Vegas, and one from an offseason wedding.

“I think that was a big part of why we signed three years here,” Amadio told Sens360, adding that his wife Bronwyn had previously worked in Ottawa and knew the area pretty well.

“We knew that we loved the city, and we wanted to be here, and I think it helps, with the three years, to grow some roots and have some stability. And especially with the kid at home, I think that [stability] was a big part of the deal.”

Amadio offers an interesting perspective on how that young Senators core has grown since his first stint in Ottawa, a stint where during which he himself had still yet to find his footing in the league

“Just how much everyone’s matured,” Amadio said when asked about the biggest difference between then and now. Back then, Stützle and Zub were rookies, Tkachuk was in his sophomore season, Batherson was in his third year, and Chabot his fourth.

“Those are some of the most skilled guys in the league, so it’s been a pleasure to watch them grow, and obviously play amongst them and be a part of this group,” said Amadio.

“That was another big reason why we signed here, just knowing that leadership group, and knowing what that core has done here. And then obviously with the new management, sharing their insights, it’s all positive and in the right direction, so it was an easy decision for me.”

Off the ice, Amadio comes off as quiet, reserved, and serious — a pro’s pro. Those who know him the best though, say there’s a lot more to the 29-year-old winger.

“We have a good time together,” says Giroux, who sits to Amadio’s right. “He’s a funny guy — he’s pretty quiet, but when he gets going, he’s pretty hilarious. We get along pretty well, so it’s great having him beside me.”

Shane Pinto, meanwhile, laughed at the notion that he’s quiet off the ice.

“He has a dry sense of humour. I think as the year went on last year, he started to open up more and more… from the outer side, you would think he’s quiet, but he’s pretty active when I’m around, he’s just a great guy, the nicest guy in the world, I love having him on my line.”

Pinto says that the team was “pretty pumped” when they heard about the addition of ‘Mikey’.

“He kind of provides that calm… he’s just a super smart player, so good along the boards, he makes the right play all the time. He’s easy to read off of, so me and ‘Rids’ enjoy playing with him,” says Pinto, who got off to a hot start with seven goals in the team’s first six games.

“I think we kind of needed that — I want to say, defensively sound winger — but that could also contribute,” added Pinto. “I saw him in Vegas, he was playing well there, obviously when he came to us we were all pretty pumped up.”

Giroux adds that Amadio is a big part of the Sens’ leadership group.

“He’s been in the league a long time, won a cup. He’s played some big games, so anytime you have a guy that has that experience in the room it’s always great to have, whether he’s young or old. He’s definitely a veteran on the team.”

Amadio says that his family went back home to Sault Ste. Marie (where he was presented with a key to the city after the Cup win in 2023) for a few weeks this summer. But after that, it was back to business in Ottawa and the Canadian Tire Centre to train.

“We love it, it’s a great city to be a part of,” says Amadio, with much more time to explore the city compared to his first stint. Back in 2021, he was stuck at the Brookstreet Hotel in Kanata, and COVID restrictions were in place.

Amadio landed on Giovanni’s, an Italian restaurant in Little Italy, as his favourite spot in the city. “We love the food there, that’s probably one of our favourites, but we still need to try a few more,” he added.

There’s still much for Amadio to explore as he continues his second full season as a Sen. But he’s also found something steady — a family, a home, and his game, at both ends of the ice.

