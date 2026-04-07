As chants of ‘We Want Playoffs’ echo in Canadian Tire Centre, the Sens are listening

Ottawa stirs with energy for their Senators as playoff push takes centre stage

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© Chris Tanouye/Freestyle Photo/OSHC

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Nick Cousins has played on playoff teams for the last six seasons, so he’s no stranger to meaningful hockey and loud arenas in April and beyond. The past two springs with Ottawa, though, he hasn’t just felt it in the rink, but wherever he goes in the city.

“It’s certainly the best time of year. You can feel the buzz in the city, weather’s getting a little nicer — maybe not today — it’s an exciting time right now,” says Cousins, a Stanley Cup winner with the Florida Panthers in 2024.

“Actually, when I go to Farm Boy, somebody usually stops me, and says ‘keep going,’ and ‘we’re cheering for you guys,’ and usually stops for a picture and stuff like that. That goes a long way,” says Cousins.

“I’ve been there a couple times with my daughter, and it’s cool for her to see that, and obviously it’s nice to know that they have our backs and they’re pulling for us. That part of playing in a Canadian market is cool and something you don’t take for granted.”

“People at the grocery store, stuff like that, that’s happened. People are very friendly and respectful, and you give them 30 seconds of your time, it makes a lot of their days,” said Lars Eller.

Eller has experienced many springs in his career — some happy, and some sad. Though his teams have made the playoffs 12 out of his 16 seasons so far in the NHL and won a Stanley Cup, those times his season has ended in mid-April still loom large in his mind. 

“There’s an excitement and an energy [here right now]. A lot of teams right now, almost half the teams in the league right now are playing almost meaningless games, I’ve been in that position as well, that’s not fun,” said Eller.

“The buildings’ energies are dead, the energy in the room is not great, so we’re in a fantastic position as far as that goes, every game matters, it matters a lot. It just makes it inspiring to go to work.”

After all, a Canadian proverb jokes that there are only two seasons in Canada — hockey season and construction season. The only thing worse than construction season is construction season in a city whose NHL team has long been eliminated from playoff contention.

With a win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday at Canadian Tire Centre, the Senators have advanced one step closer to extending hockey season in Ottawa, stringing together their second straight 90-point season for the first time since they did so in 2006–07 and 2007–08.

“I think the energy in the building has been really good, you can certainly feel that especially towards the end of games, yeah, that’s something I’ve noticed,” said Lars Eller about the love the team has felt from the fans lately.

“At our home games, our fans are awesome. They’re very loud for us and they give us a lot of help out there from the seventh man, so it’s been great to hear from them, and hopefully we can make the final push here,” said Michael Amadio.

As those memories of meaningful spring hockey and the return of the Sens Mile come to the forefront of fans’ minds, chants of ‘We Want Playoffs’ have been commonplace at Canadian Tire Centre in the third period of games, encouraged by the 6-2-2 home record the Sens have rolled to since the Olympic break. 

On Sunday, though, those chants came even sooner in the game, as a crowd of 16,857 diehards rescheduled their Easter dinners to watch the Sens roll over the three-time defending Eastern Conference finalist Hurricanes in a commanding 6-3 win.

“These last few games, they’ve come out really strong, it’s been fun to listen to them chanting ‘We Want Playoffs’, they always support us, and we know they’re always there, and that’s what we love about them,” said Shane Pinto.

“I think it’s human that you hear it, right?” said Warren Foegele about the chants. “I think obviously you try to stay in the moment, but whenever you have a fanbase that supports you that loud, you obviously are pretty grateful for that.”

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Sunday’s win served as the third game of a season-long — and season-defining — five-game homestand, which began with a win over the Buffalo Sabres on Thursday, the first team in the Atlantic Division to reach 100 points.

After a 4-1 loss to the Minnesota Wild on Saturday, Sunday’s win previewed another potential first-round playoff matchup, with the Sens battling for the final wild card position and the Canes jockeying with the Sabres, Canadiens, and Lightning for the top seed in the Eastern Conference.

“It was a lot of fun, I mean [Saturday], of course, a 1 p.m. game, there’s always a ton of energy, and [the fans] brought it even though we didn’t play our best game [against Minnesota], and didn’t have the result that we wanted, but I mean, [just like] like last year, it takes everybody in this community,” said Tkachuk about the weekend, speaking after the win over Carolina. 

“And we know how passionate and how bad they want it, they chant [‘We Want Playoffs’] multiple times, and I don’t think anybody wants it as bad as the guys in this room, so we always appreciate their support, always appreciate the energy that they bring, and we’re going to need it for the last bunch of games.”

Three of those four teams in the hunt for the top seed in the East have made — or will make — a trip to Canadian Tire Centre in the month of April, with the Lightning’s turn coming on Tuesday night.

“We’ve played some good teams here,” Travis Green told the media on Sunday evening after the win over Carolina. “We’ve got another one coming in, so we’ve got to reset and get ready for another game.”

After Tampa Bay on Tuesday, the Sens will then welcome the Florida Panthers on Thursday night, which concludes the five-game homestand. Then, they’ll travel to New York and New Jersey on the last weekend of the regular season before returning home for an April 15 meeting with Toronto.

“It’s obviously the best time of the year, so we just have to make sure we’re not taking a day for granted, just taking it day-by-day, and not looking too far ahead and just making sure we’re putting our best foot forward,” said Amadio.

“I’m excited. Like I said before, we’re playing, honestly, some of our best hockey since I’ve been here, for four years,” said Jake Sanderson after his return to the lineup on Saturday, four weeks after sustaining an upper-body injury in Seattle.

“I think obviously with the injuries on the backend, I think our forwards too have kind of taken that step. And it’s close right now, we’re in it one day, we’re out of it the other, so you can’t really ride the wave right now. 

“You’ve just got to focus on each game, obviously I think you’re looking around the league hoping for some help from other teams, but I think the main key is just to stay focused with this group in the locker room.”

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