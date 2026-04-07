Stützle and Sens look to keep rolling on home ice; Chabot makes unexpected return to practice

Senators host Lightning in fourth game of five-game homestand

McDonalds

© André Ringuette/NHLI via Getty Images

By Andrew Wilimek
Ottawa Senators

Most anticipated Thursday morning’s skate to be an average one for the news cycle, coming ahead of the fourth game at home in a row for the Ottawa Senators.

Then appeared Thomas Chabot, just 15 days after suffering a forearm injury against the New York Rangers. Chabot underwent surgery on March 26, and Travis Green estimated that the defender would be out of the lineup for anywhere from 4-8 weeks.

"Nice to see him on the ice, anytime a guy gets out there in a morning skate, you know it's not far off,” said Travis Green on Thursday. 

"It's definitely going to be sooner [than we anticipated], whenever it is... I'm hopeful that he'll be back sooner than later.

"He's extremely tough, one of the toughest players I've coached or played with when it comes to playing through injuries. It's quite amazing, to be honest."

“It might have been the fastest recovery I’ve ever seen,” said a smiling Tim Stützle after the skate. “Obviously he brings a lot of energy for our group, we miss him a lot, not just in the room, but obviously on the ice, and yeah, just having him back out there looks pretty good.”

Stützle and the Sens are coming off a 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Sunday, a potential first-round playoff opponent. Another potential matchup stands in their way on Tuesday in the Tampa Bay Lightning.

In the first period of that win on Sunday, Stützle blew the roof off Canadian Tire Centre by splitting two Carolina defenders and tucking the puck past Frederik Andersen, reaching a speed of 35 kilometres per hour on the mad dash. 

“He’s a superstar, as soon as I saw him get that puck, I knew he was gone, and then to see him pull off that move and bury it, I was just like, ‘wow,’” described Dylan Cozens. 

“Just his competitiveness, he wants to win so bad, and he wants to be a difference maker so bad. He leads on and off the ice in that way, and when he gets the puck he wants to make something happen, so it’s been fun to watch.”

The Senators have split two meetings with the Lightning so far this season, and Green said that he’s expecting a good effort out of the group to tip the season series in their favour. 

“Nothing more than our game, when we play our game and play it well we like it a lot,” said Green. “We liked it the other night, and I’m confident we’ll like our game tonight.”

Jackson Starr breaks down the latest news ahead of the Sens game against the Lightning.

The Faceoff

The Lightning travelled to Ottawa late Monday night after dropping a 4-2 decision to the Buffalo Sabres. They continue their final road trip of the season with games in Montreal on Thursday and in Boston on Saturday.

Against the Lightning in their careers, Claude Giroux (54 points in 54 games), Brady Tkachuk (27 points in 22 games), and Jake Sanderson (13 points in 12 games) are all averaging a point per game.

Linus Ullmark will start against the Lightning on Thursday.

McDonald's Game Day Offer

McDonald's is ready for game days this season by offering a $4+tax BIG MAC ®️ every Sens Game Day! Only with the McDonald's App!

Loose Pucks

The Senators earned their 40th victory of the 2025-26 season with a 6-3 win over the Carolina Hurricanes on Easter Sunday. Ottawa has thus reached the 40-win mark for the second consecutive season, a feat not achieved since 2007-08 (the Senators won 45 games last season). It was also the 10th time this season the Senators managed to score 6+ goals in a game — the most such games they’ve had since the 2006-07 season.

The win was the club’s 20th victory at Canadian Tire Centre this season. The Senators have also recorded 20 wins on the road in 2025-26. This is the first time since 2016-17 that Ottawa has managed to win 20 games at home and on the road in the same season.

Watch and Listen

Watch: TSN5, RDS2

Listen: TSN 1200 (English), 104.7 Outaouais (French)

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

V13-25-NAT_SEP_ENG_Cos_CA_BANR_970x250_Standard Banner OMDP_V1

News Feed

Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Hurricanes

Sens look for Easter Sunday win over Hurricanes

Sanderson a game-time decision as Sens welcome Wild

Senators defeat Sabres, move back into wild-card spot in East

Senators extend broadcast deal with TSN

CIBC presents Pride Night as Sens welcome Sabres

‘We’ve got to bring it’: Sens ready for bounce back on home ice

Canadian Tire presents Fan Appreciation Week for Ottawa Senators fans

Panthers score 5 goals in 1st period, hold off Senators

Panthers latest prey as Senators continue hunt for playoffs

Senators agree to terms with defenceman Hoyt Stanley on a three-year, entry-level contract

Sanderson returns to practice in non-contact jersey

Senators agree to terms with goaltender Kevin Reidler on a two-year, entry-level contract

Lilleberg has 3 points, Lightning score 4 straight to rally past Senators

Sens return to Tampa Bay months after season-opening win

Artem Zub is dialled in

‘I’m fired up’: Donovan and Yakemchuk to make home debuts

Ottawa Senators Welcome Soldier On Group for 10th Anniversary Visit to CTC