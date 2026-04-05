Tkachuk scores 2, Senators defeat Hurricanes

Tim Stutzle, Shane Pinto and Dylan Cozens each had a goal and an assist for the Senators (40-27-10), who have won two of three. Linus Ullmark made 25 saves in the second of back-to-back starts.

The Senators hold the second wild card into the Stanley Cup Playoffs from the Eastern Conference, one point ahead of the New York Islanders.

Andrei Svechnikov, Logan Stankoven, and Taylor Hall scored for the Hurricanes (49-22-6), who had won three straight and remain in first place in the Metropolitan Division and Eastern Conference. Frederik Andersen made 26 saves.

Stankoven gave the Hurricanes a 1-0 lead on the power play at 5:22 of the first period. Nikolaj Ehlers attempted a backhand-forehand move down low, but lost control of the puck, which slid into the slot to Stankoven, who buried it past Ullmark.

Cozens tied it 1-1 for the Senators on the power play at 7:17. Drake Batherson sent the puck into the slot to Stutzle, whose rebound went to Cozens for a backhand past Andersen.

Stutzle gave Ottawa a 2-1 lead at 8:51 with a highlight-reel goal. He intercepted a pass at the blue line in the defensive zone and broke in alone before deking to the backhand, forehand, and backhand to beat Andersen.

The Hurricanes tied the game 2-2 at 19:40. After two failed clearing attempts with Ottawa’s fourth line hemmed in their own zone, Svechnikov put a shot on net that created a loose puck in front. Warren Foegele attempted to push it to Ullmark’s glove for a cover, but Svechnikov reached it first and slid it past him.

Tkachuk regained the lead for the Senators, tipping an Artem Zub blast from the blue line to make it 3-2 at 8:33 of the second period.

Fabian Zetterlund fed Shane Pinto on the power play to put the Senators up 4-2 at 2:50 of the third period.

Tkachuk made it 5-2 at 6:32. Ridly Grieg drove the net and put a backhand shot on net, with the rebound buried by Tkachuk.

Hall got one back for the Hurricanes at 17:29 of the third period to make it 5-3. He picked up a rebound off a Sean Walker shot in the high slot.

Claude Giroux added an empty-net goal for the 6-3 final at 19:01.

Jordan Staal (undisclosed) and Jordan Martinook (undisclosed) were late scratches for Carolina.