104.7 Outaouais becomes the Ottawa Senators official French language radio broadcaster

OTTAWA - The Ottawa Senators and 104.7 FM announced today a partnership that will see each of the Senators upcoming regular-season games broadcast in French, starting in the upcoming 2025-26 NHL season. The three-year agreement also includes all Senators pre-season and post-season contests.

NHL hockey will return to the airwaves on the Gatineau radio station, who was the Senators' French language radio broadcast partner for 19 seasons, between 1992 and 2012.

“Since Michael Andlauer joined us, we have reaffirmed our commitment to better serving our francophone fans throughout the Ottawa-Gatineau region,” said Cyril Leeder, Ottawa Senators president and CEO. “We are very pleased to partner up with 104.7 Outaouais, a radio station with strong roots in its community and well known among hockey fans.”

“This new partnership is part of 104.7 Outaouais’ commitment to remaining the benchmark for sports on French radio in the Ottawa-Gatineau area,” said Josianne Delorme, the radio station’s general manager. “In an industry undergoing rapid change, it is essential to build strong relationships with the best partners, both for our listeners and our advertisers.”

Marc Legault, who has been a sports commentator at 104.7 Outaouais for the last 14 years, will be the new play-by-play voice of the Senators. The rest of the broadcast team will be announced at a later date.

The Senators' 33rd season will begin on Thursday, October 9, when the team visits the Tampa Bay Lightning. The club will also play six pre-season contests, starting with a game against Toronto on Sunday, September 21 at Canadian Tire Centre.

Visit the Senators website: www.ottawasenators.com

Engage with the Senators on X: @Senators

Like the Senators on Facebook: www.facebook.com/ottawasenators

Follow the Senators on Instagram: senators

- end -