USA Hockey Announces Rivalry Series Roster

USA Hockey announced today the 30-players – including 17 forwards, 10 defenders and three goaltenders -- who will represent the U.S. at the 2025 Rivalry Series, presented by Discover.

The four-game Rivalry Series – a high stakes competition between the best women’s ice hockey players from the U.S. and Canada -- begins with two games in the U.S. On Nov. 6, the teams faceoff in a showdown at Rocket Arena in Cleveland, Ohio, followed by a rematch on Nov. 8 at KeyBank Center in Buffalo, N.Y.

Two games will also be staged in Canada – on Dec. 10 and 13 -- with both taking place at Rogers Place in Edmonton.

Headlining the group of players named today is four-time Olympian Hilary Knight (Sun Valley, Idaho/PWHL Seattle) and three-time Olympian Kendall Coyne Schofield (Palos Heights, Ill./Minnesota Frost). In addition, 11 other players in the group have Olympic experience, including Cayla Barnes (Eastvale, Calif./PWHL Seattle), Alex Carpenter (North Reading, Mass./PWHL Seattle), Jesse Compher (Northbrook, Ill./Toronto Sceptres), Savannah Harmon (Downers Grove, Ill./Toronto Sceptres), Caroline Harvey (Salem, N.H./University of Wisconsin), Megan Keller (Farmington Hills, Mich./Boston Fleet), Abbey Murphy (Evergreen Park, Ill./University of Minnesota), Kelly Pannek (Plymouth, Minn./Minnesota Frost), Hayley Scamurra (Buffalo, N.Y./Montreal Victoire), Lee Stecklein (Roseville, Minn./Minnesota Frost) and Grace Zumwinkle (Excelsior, Minn./Minnesota Frost).

