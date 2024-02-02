Dahlin drafted to Team McDavid for NHL All-Star Game

TORONTO – Rasmus Dahlin will play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Dahlin was the third player selected by the team captained by McDavid and celebrity guest Will Arnett during the All-Star Player Draft on Thursday, with Draisaitl pre-selected as an assistant captain.

"He's a player that's just getting better and better," McDavid said. "He's added kind of a physical element to his game. Obviously offensively he's as gifted as you'll see on the back end. He's just a great player. That's why we drafted him."