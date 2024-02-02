Dahlin drafted to Team McDavid for NHL All-Star Game

The All-Star Game will be played Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC.

20240201 Dahlin
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

TORONTO – Rasmus Dahlin will play alongside Connor McDavid and Leon Draisaitl at the 2024 NHL All-Star Game at Scotiabank Arena on Saturday.

Dahlin was the third player selected by the team captained by McDavid and celebrity guest Will Arnett during the All-Star Player Draft on Thursday, with Draisaitl pre-selected as an assistant captain.

"He's a player that's just getting better and better," McDavid said. "He's added kind of a physical element to his game. Obviously offensively he's as gifted as you'll see on the back end. He's just a great player. That's why we drafted him."

Rasmus Dahlin addresses the media

The All-Star Draft split players into four 11-man teams, each captained by an All-Star and a celebrity guest. The complete roster for Team McDavid is as follows (in order of selection):

Connor McDavid – F, Edmonton (Captain)

Leon Draisaitl – F, Edmonton (Assistant Captain)

Connor Hellebuyck – G, Winnipeg

David Pastrnak – F, Boston

Rasmus Dahlin – D, Buffalo

Robert Thomas – F, St. Louis

Sam Reinhart – F, Florida

Sergei Bobrovsky – G, Florida

Boone Jenner – F, Columbus

Nick Suzuki – F, Montreal

Tomas Hertl – F, San Jose

Dahlin is representing the Sabres at the All-Star Game for the third year in a row. He leads NHL defensemen with 13 goals and ranks eighth in both points (38) and average time on ice (25:02).

The NHL All-Star Game will be played Saturday at 3 p.m. on ABC and ESPN+.

