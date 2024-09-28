'It just got better and better' | Peterka's journey comes full circle in memorable homecoming win

MUNICH, Germany – Dennis Peterka stood in the stands of a mostly quiet SAP Garden. The booming music and melodic chants that had filled the arena for the previous two hours had dissipated, replaced only by the sound of nearby children who called his son’s name.
“JJ! JJ!”
Finally, having completed his postgame media obligations, JJ Peterka emerged from the tunnel and signed autographs for the large contingent of children, many of whom wore Red Bull Munich jerseys bearing his name. Dennis noticed how his son’s journey had come full circle.
“Sometimes when you see the small kids, you remember all these hours you spent in your car or you spent at the rinks,” he said. “You can see the same thing we saw in the eyes of JJ.”
JJ Peterka’s homecoming week ended memorably on Friday. He scored a goal and was named the first star of the Buffalo Sabres’ 5-0 exhibition win over Red Bull Munich, the team he played for professionally prior to leaving for North America at 19 years old in 2021.
The Munich native twice heard his name chanted by the sold-out crowd, particularly by the standing-room section behind the visiting net that waved large flags and sang songs throughout the duration of the game. They chanted Peterka’s name first upon his pregame introduction and again when he received first-star honors postgame.