'It just got better and better' | Peterka's journey comes full circle in memorable homecoming win

Peterka and all of his teammates arrived at the arena wearing lederhosen, the traditional Bavarian garb worn during Oktoberfest. He took a few solo laps to start warmups at the urging of his teammates (the most memorable part of his day, he said afterward). And, after missing on a golden opportunity to score during the second period, he received a third-period pass from Tage Thompson all alone in the right circle and buried his chance inside the near post.

Peterka had long been looking forward to the NHL Global Series arriving in his hometown since it was announced in March. But the reality exceeded his expectations.

“It was way better than I expected,” he said. “I mean, I was, I would say, a little nervous before today. [That hadn’t happened] in a long time. Just super excited for today. And then throughout the day, it just got better and better.”

The love shown to Peterka by his hometown was indicative of a passionate, growing German hockey community. Peterka is one of a handful of German players who have been drafted early and developed into stars in recent years, along with Ottawa forward Tim Stutzle and Detroit defenseman Moritz Seider. Edmonton forward Leon Draisaitl, drafted in 2014, recently signed a deal worth $14 million annually, the highest cap hit in NHL history.

The presence of SAP Center – a brand new, state-of-the-art facility that houses four rinks – is meant to accelerate that growth, as was the Sabres’ presence. Dennis Peterka recalled how JJ fell in love with the game watching EHC Munich, a “small club without money” that preceded the arrival of Red Bull in 2012. JJ, four years old, said he wanted to try hockey.

One time on ice with a skate trainer, and JJ was hooked.

“The first time he was on the ice with this equipment, it was great for him,” Dennis said. “And he told us, ‘That’s the thing I want to do for my life.’ And he was four.”

But there was no SAP Garden in those days, and so ice was hard to come by. In the summers, in order to get JJ practice time, father and son would drive five hours from Munich to Czechia (coincidentally, the Sabres’ next stop on their Global Series trek).

“You have to support your kids,” Dennis said. “If you’re not willing to do that, there’s no chance for the kids.”

The road led back to Munich when JJ played his first professional game for Red Bull at 17 years old. Dennis recalls his son scoring that night and the crowd chanting the same way it did on Friday, when the road led back to his hometown once again.

JJ smiled as he reflected on what it all meant.

“Just super grateful,” he said.

