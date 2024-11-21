'That's part of the growth' | Sabres earn hard-fought win over Kings behind Luukkonen's shutout 

LOS ANGELES – Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen expressed gratitude following his first shutout of the season, a 1-0 decision over the Los Angeles Kings at Crypto.com Arena on Wednesday.

Luukkonen – back in goal after missing the last two games with an injury – came up with timely stops throughout a 23-save effort. But the selflessness of the players in front of him, in his mind, was just as crucial to the end result.

“Coming back and getting that effort level from the guys was awesome,” Luukkonen said.

The Sabres gutted out a low-scoring victory over one of the NHL’s stingiest defensive teams on the strength of special teams (1-for-3 on the power play and 5-for-5 on the penalty kill), defensive sacrifice (18 blocked shots) and clutch play from their goaltender.

It was a resounding response to their previous game, a 5-2 loss in Philadelphia on Saturday, on a night when they were without both their leading goal scorer in Tage Thompson (day to day) and one of their top penalty killers in Jordan Greenway (week to week).

The win moved the Sabres back into the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference and improved their record back to .500 at 9-9-1. Lindy Ruff pointed to the nature of this victory – a tight, low-scoring game – as being of particular importance at this early stage of the season.

“I think it means a lot to our team,” Ruff said. “That’s part of the growth, is you’ve got to get comfortable in a game like that where it’s tight.

“… I thought our compete on the puck was where it needed to be to win a hockey game and their compete was hard, too. It was a hard game from start to finish for both teams.”