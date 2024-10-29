Defensive miscues, penalties prove costly in loss to Panthers

Ruff commended his captain for his tough self-assessment.

“What we talked about at the start of the year, accountability – I think you just saw accountability,” Ruff said. “It doesn’t need me. I think that’s what any good leader would do. Just say, ‘It wasn’t good enough, we need to be better, and let’s move on.”

While Bennett’s power-play goal quelled the Sabres’ attempt at a comeback, Ruff pointed to defensive miscues that had been uncharacteristic during the team’s recent three-game winning streak as the reason they had fallen behind in the first place.

Florida opened the scoring on an odd-man rush 11:01 into the contest, which ended with Jesper Boqvist scoring from in tight. Reinhart’s power-play goal followed 58 seconds later, a deflection from in front as two defenders committed to Barkov behind the net.

The Sabres trailed 2-0 after the first period despite an 8-6 lead in shots.

“You can say we had a good start, but we gave them odd-numbered rushes,” Ruff said. “We missed our assignments and … they made us pay dearly. Talked about odd-numbered rushes, if you’re going to hand a team that was just Stanley Cup champions odd-numbered rushes, you’re going to pay dearly, and they made us pay. That’s on us.”

Playing from behind for the first time in four games, the Sabres evened the score during the second period with a power-play goal from Jason Zucker and a drive to the net from Dahlin. But Verhaeghe was alone at the backside of the net for his go-ahead goal later in the period.

“I think it was a little sloppy overall,” Zucker said. “We showed that we can play with them and that’s a huge part of it, but we can’t be satisfied with that either. We lost the game and arguably did it to ourselves. We’ve got to regroup here. We’ve got a couple of days to regroup, spend a little bit of time and get back after it.”

Here’s more from the loss to Florida.