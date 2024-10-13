'We responded well' | Sabres break through against Panthers for 1st win of 2024-25

2. Greenway continued his strong all-around start to the season, finishing with five shot attempts, three blocked shots, and a plus-4 rating in addition to his goal.

The faceoff immediately following his goal offered a glimpse of Greenway’s full impact on the game. Greenway and his linemates were left on the ice for the draw, and he delivered a neutral-zone hit that sent Panthers forward Evan Rodrigues to the ice. The Sabres regrouped and pulled ahead on Thompson’s goal seconds later.

“I loved his game away from the puck tonight,” Thompson said. “He’s in guys’ face, he’s getting little holdups on guys making it tough for them to forecheck – that stuff that wears on you over time. Being on the other side of it when you’re getting picked or you don’t have an easy lane on the forecheck or whatever, it frustrates you and is definitely difficult. So, when he’s going like that tonight, it’s definitely a big bonus for our team.”

3. The Sabres dressed 11 forwards and seven defensemen for the game, with Buffalo native Dennis Gilbert stepping into the lineup for his team debut in place of Sam Lafferty.

Ruff said he went into the night with the intention of rolling three forward lines with the benefit of three days to recover ahead of their next game in Pittsburgh on Wednesday. The three trios that played the most were Krebs with Thompson and Tuch; Dylan Cozens centering Jack Quinn and Jiri Kulich; and Greenway alongside Ryan McLeod and Jason Zucker.

Krebs made the most of his first-line opportunity, dishing an assist and three hits in 14:11. Zach Benson opened the night alongside Thompson but is only two games removed from sitting out with a lower-body injury.

“This is just my opinion, I don’t think Benson’s 100 percent,” Ruff said. “He’s playing, but for me he doesn’t look 100 percent yet. So, I just thought we’d give Krebs a look there. I thought he was really good tonight.”

4. The Sabres announced during the first period that Rob Ray will be inducted into the team’s Hall of Fame this season. Ray ranks fourth in franchise history with 889 games played as a member of the Sabres and has worked with the team’s broadcast since 2003-04.

Ryan Miller and Dominik Hasek, the two most recent inductees into the Sabres Hall of Fame, made the announcement in a video that aired during the first period. Ray was greeted by his wife and two children in front of the Hall-of-Fame wall between periods.