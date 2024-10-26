Thompson extends point streak to 6 games, leads Sabres to 3rd straight win

Tage Thompson did not shy away from the importance of an October game against a division rival, with lessons of recent playoff pushes still fresh in his memory.

Thompson echoed what Lindy Ruff and Alex Tuch had said in the days leading up to their meeting against the Detroit Red Wings – these two points could matter in the long run, and the Sabres needed to play accordingly.

“I’ve been here a while now and we’ve been with a lot of the same guys,” Thompson said. “I think just that hunger to win – we’ve learned kind the hard way that these games in the beginning of the season, even though it’s a long season, they add up towards the end.”

Thompson continued to lead the way for the Sabres in a 5-3 win on Saturday afternoon, their third in a row. The victory propelled them ahead of the Red Wings in an Atlantic Division that at game’s end had a cluster of six teams within three points of one another atop the standings.

Thompson assisted on Jason Zucker’s power-play goal to open the scoring, then added two goals of his own to extend his point streak to six games. Bowen Byram and Jack Quinn scored their first goals of the season, Rasmus Dahlin had three assists, and Ukko-Pekka Luukkonen made 22 saves for his third straight victory.

Thompson finished the afternoon tied for first in the NHL with seven even-strength goals. Only Nikita Kucherov and Nico Hischier have more goals at all strengths, with eight apiece.

The 26-year-old, in his first season as an alternate captain, said his strong start is the result of an approach to play responsible, two-way hockey and trust that points will follow.

“I think just the desperation, coming into each night trying to will our team to win,” Thompson said. “Just trying to lead by example on both sides of the puck. Not really worrying about the goals or the points. Those things will take care of themselves as long as I’m doing things that are going to help our team win.”