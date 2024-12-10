Sabres seek complete effort after shootout loss to Detroit

The Buffalo Sabres continue to search for answers after a 6-5 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night at KeyBank Center.

Extending Buffalo’s winless streak to seven games (0-4-3), the back-and-forth contest saw the Sabres score early and often, and remedy their recent second-period woes, only to lose a two-goal lead in the third.

“We need to look in the mirror and go get after it,” said forward Jason Zucker, who tallied two goals and an assist in the loss. “We’ve got to have a little bit more urgency, and we’ve got to attack these games and end this right now.”

First-period scoring hasn’t been an issue for the Sabres of late, and that trend continued against Detroit – a fast-paced opening frame saw the Sabres score the first goal, trail, then retake the lead. Dating back to Nov. 29 against Vancouver, Buffalo leads the league with 11 first-period goals.

In stark contrast to recent games, however, the Sabres continued their scoring into the second period, with Nicolas Aube-Kubel tallying his first goal of the season at 2:26 and Zucker his second of the game at 15:26.

“We were two guys on them, giving them no time and space, transitioning quick and breaking the puck out clean,” Thompson said of the first two periods, after which Buffalo led 5-3.

The third period proved to be a different story as Detroit held a 12-4 shot advantage, tying the game with goals from Andrew Copp – his second of the game – and Moritz Seider.

“We looked tight, and that’s a product of not winning,” Thompson said. “Lose however many in a row, it’s easier for you to grip your stick a little tighter, be a little more nervous to make a mistake. You do that, it just compounds things, makes it worse.

“Just sat back on our heels and let them take it to us. Looked like we were just trying to hold onto a lead instead of taking the game to them.”