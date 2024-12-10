Sabres seek complete effort after shootout loss to Detroit

Jason Zucker tallied 3 points in the 6-5 shootout loss.

Postgame Report
By Justin Alpert
By Justin Alpert

The Buffalo Sabres continue to search for answers after a 6-5 shootout loss to the Detroit Red Wings on Monday night at KeyBank Center.

Extending Buffalo’s winless streak to seven games (0-4-3), the back-and-forth contest saw the Sabres score early and often, and remedy their recent second-period woes, only to lose a two-goal lead in the third.

“We need to look in the mirror and go get after it,” said forward Jason Zucker, who tallied two goals and an assist in the loss. “We’ve got to have a little bit more urgency, and we’ve got to attack these games and end this right now.”

First-period scoring hasn’t been an issue for the Sabres of late, and that trend continued against Detroit – a fast-paced opening frame saw the Sabres score the first goal, trail, then retake the lead. Dating back to Nov. 29 against Vancouver, Buffalo leads the league with 11 first-period goals.

In stark contrast to recent games, however, the Sabres continued their scoring into the second period, with Nicolas Aube-Kubel tallying his first goal of the season at 2:26 and Zucker his second of the game at 15:26.

“We were two guys on them, giving them no time and space, transitioning quick and breaking the puck out clean,” Thompson said of the first two periods, after which Buffalo led 5-3.

The third period proved to be a different story as Detroit held a 12-4 shot advantage, tying the game with goals from Andrew Copp – his second of the game – and Moritz Seider.

“We looked tight, and that’s a product of not winning,” Thompson said. “Lose however many in a row, it’s easier for you to grip your stick a little tighter, be a little more nervous to make a mistake. You do that, it just compounds things, makes it worse.

“Just sat back on our heels and let them take it to us. Looked like we were just trying to hold onto a lead instead of taking the game to them.”

Tage Thompson addresses the media.

The Sabres failed to convert on a power play in the final minutes of the third period. Neither team recorded a shot on goal in the 3-on-3 overtime, although forward Ryan McLeod did hit the post on a breakaway.

Detroit outscored Buffalo 2-1 in the shootout; Dylan Larkin beat James Reimer for the game winner after Alex Tuch kept Buffalo alive in the third round.

Sabres coach Lindy Ruff emphasized the need for his players to step up and succeed in uncomfortable situations for the team to end its current skid.

“You have to decide, ‘I have to be a guy that can make a difference. I have to show composure under a lot of stress,’” Ruff said. “You’ve got to be able to handle the pressure of the game.”

Here’s more from Monday’s shootout loss.

1. Three points marked a single-game season high for Zucker, who now has seven goals and 13 assists.

In a first-period 2-on-2 rush, Zucker outskated defenseman Jeff Petry, reached the goal line and dished a centering pass to Thompson, who beat goalie Ville Husso alone in front for his team-leading 15th goal.

Later in the period, during 6-on-5 play after McLeod drew a penalty, Zucker beat Husso with a low shot from the left circle to give Buffalo a 3-2 lead.

Then, midway through the second, he received an offensive-zone pass from McLeod, skated across the crease, patiently held the puck and got one past Sebastian Cossa. Cossa was making his NHL debut in net after replacing Husso at the first intermission.

Zucker finished the night with four of Buffalo’s 21 total shots.

“I thought we were making some good plays,” Zucker said, addressing Buffalo’s low shot output. “There’s a lot more we’ve got to worry about than just getting more shots.”

“And it starts with me, as one of the veteran guys here, doing more individually to help all the guys here. I put a lot of onus on myself.”

Jason Zucker addresses the media.

2. Jordan Greenway returned to the lineup and totaled 14:39 of ice time after missing 10 games with a middle-body injury.

The forward made an impact offensively with a net-front screen on Zucker’s first goal, defensively with 2:10 of short-handed ice time and physically with a big first-period hit on Raymond; after cross-checking Owen Power from behind, the Detroit winger avoided a penalty but not Greenway’s response.

Greenway also confronted and exchanged words with Seider after he drove his shoulder into Jacob Bryson’s head in the third period.

He skated primarily with Zucker and McLeod, who tallied two assists to end a nine-game scoring drought. That third-line group that saw plenty of ice time and success earlier this season.

3. Detroit entered Monday with the NHL’s sixth-best power play, converting on 26.6 percent of its opportunities.

The Sabres successfully killed all three short-handed situations, including two 4-on-3s. That said, Ruff felt a 4-on-3 power play early in the third period helped spark Detroit’s comeback.

“I thought that power play gave them a little bit of momentum – If you defend, you give them momentum,” Ruff said.

Lindy Ruff addresses the media

Copp, who’d been in the box during the 4-on-3, scored less than two minutes after the game returned to even strength.

4. Defenseman Ryan Johnson made his 2024-25 season debut, logging 20:50 of ice time as Bowen Byram’s top-pair partner.

Up next

The Sabres conclude their five-game homestand Wednesday against the New York Rangers at KeyBank Center. Tickets are available here.

Puck drop for the nationally televised game is scheduled for 7 p.m. on TNT and Max.

