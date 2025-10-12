Sabres lament slow start in loss to Bruins

Reminiscent of Thursday’s season opener versus New York, the Sabres were playing from behind early. The Bruins held a 17-2 edge in first-period shots, one of which, a Pavel Zacha one-timer from the left circle, put Buffalo in a 1-0 hole. Besides for a couple early offensive-zone shifts, the visitors spent much of the opening frame in their own end.

“It just wasn’t good enough,” said forward Jason Zucker. “We weren’t winning battles. We weren’t skating. I don’t think we were supporting each other enough; we were a little too far apart offensively. I think we were throwing pucks away. We’re not making many plays offensively right now.”

Echoed Ruff: "It’s not the guy that has the puck, it’s the guy away from it. I thought we played some 1-on-1 hockey."

The early deficit would’ve been much larger if not for goaltender Alex Lyon, who’s now stopped 57 of 62 shots (.919 save percentage) through two games with his new team. He denied Fraser Minten on a 3-on-1 rush in the first period and made an excellent glove save on an in-tight Elias Lindholm in the second. It took a tough-luck redirection, midway through the second, to beat Lyon again and double Boston’s lead.

“He’s played great,” Ruff said. “I thought the first period was all Alex, really.”

“I think Lyon’s playing very well – a lot to be happy about there,” added Zucker. “Very impressed with his game. He’s held us in both games, in a lot of ways.”

With 9:46 to play in the third, Zucker finally broke through with Buffalo’s first goal of the new season, his shot deflecting off a defenseman and past goalie Jeremy Swayman. From there, the Sabres began firing everything on net and ultimately recorded 22 shots in the game, but they couldn’t find the tying tally.