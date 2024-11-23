Kulich scores in OT, Power has 2 assists in win over Ducks

ANAHEIM – Jiri Kulich smiled ear to ear as his teammates mobbed him on the Honda Center ice late Friday night. The 20-year-old had just scored his second NHL goal, an overtime winner to clinch a 3-2 victory for the Buffalo Sabres over the Anaheim Ducks.

“To be honest, those teammates just help me a lot,” he said later. “I’m so glad I can be part of this team.”

Kulich’s goal punctuated a comeback win that pulled the Sabres above .500 for the first time this season, gave them possession of the second wild card spot in the Eastern Conference, and put them in position to sweep their California road trip with a victory in San Jose on Saturday.

The Sabres, coming off a tightly contested 1-0 victory in Los Angeles on Wednesday, trailed 2-0 late in the second period before Alex Tuch and Jason Zucker scored goals 50 seconds apart to tie the score at 2-2. Buffalo held Anaheim to eight shots in the third period to force overtime.

Kulich scored the winner with exactly one minute remaining in the extra period, the end result of a 2-on-0 rush between Tuch and Owen Power. Ducks goalie John Gibson made the initial save on Power, but Tuch tied up his man to allow the rebound to reach Kulich, setting the rookie up with a shot at the open net.

“I think you’ve got to find ways to win those games,” Sabres coach Lindy Ruff said. “They’re hard to win. But you’ve got to give the group a lot of credit. We gained a lot of momentum there at the end of the second.”