Revamped concessions, KeyBank Center upgrades to debut with Thursday’s Home Opener

Pete Guelli stood in front of the new state-of-the-art videoboard inside KeyBank Center, the center piece of a series of changes made by the Buffalo Sabres this past summer to improve the fan experience entering the 2024-25 season.

“This is phase one,” Guelli, who is entering his first full season as chief operating officer of the Sabres, said.

“I haven’t been through a hockey season yet. We’re going to spend this first month evaluating everything. We’re going to continue to listen to fan feedback. We’re going to get on the road and go to other buildings and bring back as many great ideas as we can.”

The videoboard, which doubles the screen size of its predecessor, and the new KeyBank Center roof were the two headlining improvements made to the arena this offseason. Both renovations were privately funded by the Pegula family as the start of an ongoing process to revamp the experience of attending Sabres games.

But there are plenty more improvements that fans will notice when they arrive for the home opener this Thursday, from arena upgrades to concession offerings.

Here is a rundown of what’s new for the 2024-25 season.