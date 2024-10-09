Revamped concessions, KeyBank Center upgrades to debut with Thursday’s Home Opener

What to expect at Sabres games in 2024-25.

VB
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

Pete Guelli stood in front of the new state-of-the-art videoboard inside KeyBank Center, the center piece of a series of changes made by the Buffalo Sabres this past summer to improve the fan experience entering the 2024-25 season.

“This is phase one,” Guelli, who is entering his first full season as chief operating officer of the Sabres, said.

“I haven’t been through a hockey season yet. We’re going to spend this first month evaluating everything. We’re going to continue to listen to fan feedback. We’re going to get on the road and go to other buildings and bring back as many great ideas as we can.”

The videoboard, which doubles the screen size of its predecessor, and the new KeyBank Center roof were the two headlining improvements made to the arena this offseason. Both renovations were privately funded by the Pegula family as the start of an ongoing process to revamp the experience of attending Sabres games.

But there are plenty more improvements that fans will notice when they arrive for the home opener this Thursday, from arena upgrades to concession offerings.

Here is a rundown of what’s new for the 2024-25 season.

Home of the Sabres

Led by Sabres vice president of marketing Cara Murphy and manager of fan development Jeremy Cohen, the organization held “Fan Council” sessions throughout last season to generate feedback on the game day experience at KeyBank Center.

The information gathered in those sessions, as well as a postseason survey sent to fans, was used as a guide to the team’s offseason initiatives.

“We tried to look at all the fan feedback that we got at the end of last season, what were the things that they wanted to see?” Guelli said. “One thing that came through loud and clear was they wanted authenticity. They wanted to feel like it was a home Sabres experience, and we’re trying to create that for them.”

The team started that process with an influx of imagery honoring the Sabres’ past and present. A new mural featuring 27 former players was revealed within Ticketmaster Alumni Plaza. Upon entering the arena, fans will be greeted by new signage depicting members of the current team.

A nine-screen TV wall has also been installed in the 100-Level concourse, across from the Labatt Blue Zone.

Concession offerings

Offseason surveys also pointed to a common theme when it came to concession offerings: Fans wanted the same options available on the 300 Level that exist on the 100 Level. The Sabres collaborated with concession partner Delaware North throughout the summer to use that feedback and enhance the arena’s food and beverage experience.

“We really worked on that all year,” John DonVito, Delaware North’s general manager for KeyBank Center, said. “What we’re so proud of is that we took the 100 experience, and we added it to the 300.”

That includes a new Coca-Cola stand installed on the 300 Level plus availability of 100-Level options such as the popular “hot dog of the game,” which is themed each night based on the Sabres’ opponent.

In addition to the revamped 300 Level, the Sabres and Delaware North introduced several new offerings for this season, including:

  • “The Dominator,” named for former Sabres goaltender Dominik Hasek, a quadruple bacon cheeseburger with brisket, a house-made jalapeno popper, Boom-Boom Sauce, American cheese, and ancho BBQ sauce on two pepperjack grilled cheese sandwiches. (Pictured below)
20241009 Dominator
  • “The Rachel,” a turkey sandwich topped with bacon and Thousand Island dressing.
  • “The Portabella,” a vegetarian sandwich with a portabella mushroom, horseradish fondue, and arugula.
  • Available for day games only, a breakfast sandwich featuring hash brown, bacon, egg, cheese, and sausage served on donuts. (Pictured below)
20241009 Breakfast
  • Two poutine options: classic and beef on weck.
  • Three fried dough options: traditional; s’mores (with Nutella, marshmallow Fluff, and graham cracker); and Cinn-a-Bomb (with cinnamon butter and cream cheese icing) (Pictured below)
20241009 Fried Dough
  • Three sausage options: The Italian Sausage Enforcer (topped with blue cheese, coleslaw, Buffalo pulled chicken, and smoked jalapeno BBQ sauce); The Smoking Howitzer (smoked jalapeno cheddar sausage with a pepper cream cheese, pulled chicken, and ancho BBQ sauce); and The Cherry Picker (Bratwurst topped with pulled pork, cherry BBQ and house pickled jalapenos).
  • On the 200-Level, a premium table service experience including flank steak, salmon, and chicken options.
  • The new “Greek Out” stand featuring mediterranean options.
  • The new “Walking Taco” stand featuring Mexican options.
  • Sabretooth Souvenir Kids Meals, which come with a commemorative trading card. (Pictured below)
20241008_BS1_9486
  • Click here for an interactive map showing where you can find all of the options listed above and more. The map is also in the Sabres App.

A new anthem voice

The team has brought in Cami Clune as its primary singer of the United States and Canadian national anthems. Clune, who has performed the anthem as select Sabres games in recent seasons, in a Buffalo native who achieved national acclaim for her performance on Season 19 of NBC’s “The Voice.”

Season Ticket Member benefits

Full-Season Ticket Members will receive a 25-percent discount off concessions and merchandise this season in addition to continued access to exclusive events, including a full-team autograph signing. Half-Season Ticket Members will receive a 10-percent discount off concessions and 20 percent off merchandise.

Each of the aforementioned discounts are increases over previous seasons and among the highest in the NHL.

“Our Season Ticket Members are at the center of everything we do,” Guelli said. “We are going to continue to listen to their feedback and work to create the best possible experience for them.”

News Feed

Practice Report | Lineup news and injury updates ahead of the home opener

Injuries and transactions | Benson, Peterka return to practice

Practice Report | Sabres return home with focus on power-play improvement

'You have to move on' | Sabres return home following loss to Devils

At the Horn | Devils 3 - Sabres 1

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, storylines, and more

Early chances make the difference in season-opening loss to Devils

At the Horn | Devils 4 - Sabres 1

Sabres loan Johnson to Rochester (AHL)

How the Sabres selected their goal song for the NHL Global Series in Prague

Sabres vs. Devils | How to watch, storylines, and projected lineup

'We've checked all the boxes' | Sights and sounds from the Sabres' final practice in Prague

Home Opener celebration to include Party in the Plaza, rally at BFLO Store, and more

Dunne, Jobst, Murray, Poolman, Rathbone and Sandstrom clear waivers

Day 12 Notebook | Catching up with Sam Lafferty and more notes from Prague

Buffalo Sabres loan 10 to Rochester, release 9 from PTO, assign 1 to junior

Q&A | Ales Kotalik talks love for Buffalo, '05-'06 and more

At the Horn | Sabres 4 - Red Wings 3 (OT)