Sabres add 'true center' in Norris, extend Zucker ahead of trade deadline

Recapping the Sabres' moves ahead of Friday's deadline.

GMKA
By Jourdon LaBarber
@jourdonlabarber Sabres.com

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kevyn Adams made it clear to his counterparts around the NHL that the Buffalo Sabres were open for business ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.

He also stood firm in his stance that the Sabres would not deal a member of their core for a package of prospects or draft picks. Rather, they were in the market for a hockey trade that would improve the team today, a goal he believed they accomplished Friday.

Buffalo acquired center Josh Norris, already a two-time 20-goal scorer at 24 years old, along with defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker in exchange for forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert, and a second-round draft pick in 2026.

Adams admitted it was a hard day – one that included an emotional parting conversation with Cozens, who Adams complimented for his commitment to the Sabres since being drafted to the organization in 2019. But ultimately, it was a good day for the future of the organization, which included the signing of a key veteran in Jason Zucker to a two-year extension.

“In this job, you need to make decisions that you think are best for your team and that are very hard to make,” Adams said. “That’s what we did today.”

GM Kevyn Adams addresses the media

Norris has been a consistent goal scorer since his first full season in 2020-21, when he was named to the NHL’s All-Rookie Team. He scored a career-high 35 goals in 66 games the following season and this year has 20 goals in 53 contests.

Since the start of his rookie season, Norris ranks 48th in the NHL with an average of 0.39 goals per game (minimum 82 games played). The names immediately behind him on that list are Mitch Marner, John Tavares, Jack Eichel, and Patrik Laine.

But beyond his goal-scoring prowess, the Sabres see a true two-way centerman in Norris. He’s already accomplished in the faceoff circle, boasting a 53.8 winning percentage this season (which leads Sabres centermen) and a percentage of 52.5 in his career.

Norris also plays both sides of special teams with six goals this season on the power play and three shorthanded, the latter of which is tied for third in the NHL. Norris ranked second among Ottawa forwards in shorthanded ice time and was on the ice for just 6.03 goals against per 60 minutes shorthanded – one of the best marks in the league among regular penalty killers.

“He’s a 200-foot center, very, very talented, responsible on both sides of the puck,” Adams said. “He plays in all situations. I mean all situations – both special teams, very good faceoff guy. You watch him, you scout him, and he’s out there 3-on-3, 4-on-4.

“Just a really good hockey player that is a true center who we think is going to be a guy that can come in and give us a boost and make the guys around him better. And that’s why we targeted him.”

Welcome to Buffalo, Josh!

Adams also expressed comfort in Norris’ health, a key piece of the equation given the Sabres’ long-term commitment to him. Norris is signed through 2029-30 at an average annual value of $7.95 million. He’s one year removed from season-ending shoulder surgery but has played 53 of Ottawa’s 61 games this season.

“You do your homework, and that’s what we did,” Adams said. “But we were certainly comfortable that he’s healthy and this is a very, very good player with a lot of upside, and also term on his contract and someone that can grow with our group.”

The Sabres will look for that growth to start immediately, with Norris expected to join the team in Florida late on Friday and make his debut against the Panthers on Saturday night. The Sabres have 21 games remaining this season and are intent on improving their defensive identity – a process that Adams said will continue into the summer alongside coach Lindy Ruff.

“What I can tell you, and I can tell our fans this, I promise our guys care,” Adams said. “It has not gone well this year. This is not a group of players that doesn’t respect the game, doesn’t want to be in Buffalo. These guys, we’re not where we need to be, and I’m going to do everything in my power to fix it.”

Here are more takeaways from Friday’s deadline.

1. The Sabres also added a 24-year-old, right-shot defenseman in Bernard-Docker, who was a first-round pick by the Senators in 2018. Bernard-Docker played a career-high 72 games last season and led the Senators with 152 blocked shots.

Bernard-Docker will need to clear customs before joining the Sabres, Adams said, so he is not expected to make his debut on Saturday.

“There's a lot to like and I think for us, it's a good opportunity to get him in and kind of assess where he's at,” Adams said.

2. Buffalo also traded a right-shot defenseman in Henri Jokiharju to Boston in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2026. Jokiharju was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.

Thank you, Joki

3. Adams commented on the importance of extensions for Zucker and Jordan Greenway, two veterans who have played pivotal roles for the Sabres this season. Greenway, one of Buffalo’s most physical players and defensive leaders, signed a two-year extension on Tuesday.

Zucker, who is enjoying one of the most productive seasons of his career as a consistent net-front presence, also signed a two-year deal worth an average annual value of $4.75 million.

“He has been a leader, a tremendous pro,” Adams said of Zucker. “He's become someone Rasmus Dahlin goes to on small decisions, big decisions, as Rasmus learns how to be a captain. The guys in the room respect the career he's had, the teams he's played on; he's been tremendous.”

Zucks is extended!

4. Adams said he initially approached Zucker about an extension during the team’s trip to Seattle in January. He asked the veteran why he wanted to remain a Sabre.

“He just said, ‘I've fallen in love with this town and the locker room and these young guys, and I want to see this through. I know how good this team can be, and I want to be part of what could really happen in a special way here and turn this thing. It means a lot to me.’

“… I think that was a really important signing, and I give him credit because he would have been a pretty sought after guy on the open market, for sure, with the year he's had.”

5. Adams was asked to self-assess given the Sabres’ place in the standings, 13 points out of the playoffs with 21 games remaining.

“Me, personally? Well, I guess, it's funny because I do self-evaluate and self-reflect quite a bit, and the 13-game winless streak would be a perfect example,” he said. “Could I or should I have done something? I think a lot about it. But then on the flip side, I think maybe there's sometimes a short-term jolt that can maybe not be the best thing long term. And I beat myself up that did I miss something, you know? So that's probably what I'd say.

“… I need to be better in terms of every single part of my job. I haven't been good enough. I haven't put a team on the ice that is capable of being in the playoffs, even though when I look at our talent and I look at where we are compared to other teams, I think we should be there, be in the fight, and I'm going to fix it.”

News Feed

Sabres acquire 2026 4th-round pick from Bruins

Sabres acquire defenseman Erik Brannstrom from Rangers

Sabres sign Zucker to 2-year contract extension 

Sabres acquire Josh Norris and Jacob Bernard-Docker from Senators

Injuries and transactions | Latest roster news

Sabres' lead slips in 6-5 loss to Lightning

At the Horn | Lightning 6 - Sabres 5

'I'm happy to be in Buffalo' | Greenway talks contract extension, belief in Sabres' future

Prospects Report | Ostlund catches fire after slow start

Sabres at Lightning | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Sabres sign Greenway to 2-year contract extension

Sabres conclude back-to-back with 6-2 loss against Sharks

At the Horn | Sharks 6 - Sabres 2

Sabres vs. Sharks | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Special teams overshadow Sabres’ comeback in Montreal

At the Horn | Canadiens 4 - Sabres 3 (OT)

Sabres at Canadiens | How to watch, lineup notes, and storylines

Practice Report | Bryson impresses in return to lineup