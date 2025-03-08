Sabres add 'true center' in Norris, extend Zucker ahead of trade deadline

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. – Kevyn Adams made it clear to his counterparts around the NHL that the Buffalo Sabres were open for business ahead of Friday’s trade deadline.
He also stood firm in his stance that the Sabres would not deal a member of their core for a package of prospects or draft picks. Rather, they were in the market for a hockey trade that would improve the team today, a goal he believed they accomplished Friday.
Buffalo acquired center Josh Norris, already a two-time 20-goal scorer at 24 years old, along with defenseman Jacob Bernard-Docker in exchange for forward Dylan Cozens, defenseman Dennis Gilbert, and a second-round draft pick in 2026.
Adams admitted it was a hard day – one that included an emotional parting conversation with Cozens, who Adams complimented for his commitment to the Sabres since being drafted to the organization in 2019. But ultimately, it was a good day for the future of the organization, which included the signing of a key veteran in Jason Zucker to a two-year extension.
“In this job, you need to make decisions that you think are best for your team and that are very hard to make,” Adams said. “That’s what we did today.”