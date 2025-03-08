Sabres add 'true center' in Norris, extend Zucker ahead of trade deadline

Adams also expressed comfort in Norris’ health, a key piece of the equation given the Sabres’ long-term commitment to him. Norris is signed through 2029-30 at an average annual value of $7.95 million. He’s one year removed from season-ending shoulder surgery but has played 53 of Ottawa’s 61 games this season.

“You do your homework, and that’s what we did,” Adams said. “But we were certainly comfortable that he’s healthy and this is a very, very good player with a lot of upside, and also term on his contract and someone that can grow with our group.”

The Sabres will look for that growth to start immediately, with Norris expected to join the team in Florida late on Friday and make his debut against the Panthers on Saturday night. The Sabres have 21 games remaining this season and are intent on improving their defensive identity – a process that Adams said will continue into the summer alongside coach Lindy Ruff.

“What I can tell you, and I can tell our fans this, I promise our guys care,” Adams said. “It has not gone well this year. This is not a group of players that doesn’t respect the game, doesn’t want to be in Buffalo. These guys, we’re not where we need to be, and I’m going to do everything in my power to fix it.”

Here are more takeaways from Friday’s deadline.

1. The Sabres also added a 24-year-old, right-shot defenseman in Bernard-Docker, who was a first-round pick by the Senators in 2018. Bernard-Docker played a career-high 72 games last season and led the Senators with 152 blocked shots.

Bernard-Docker will need to clear customs before joining the Sabres, Adams said, so he is not expected to make his debut on Saturday.

“There's a lot to like and I think for us, it's a good opportunity to get him in and kind of assess where he's at,” Adams said.

2. Buffalo also traded a right-shot defenseman in Henri Jokiharju to Boston in exchange for a fourth-round pick in 2026. Jokiharju was scheduled to become an unrestricted free agent after this season.